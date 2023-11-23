Against all the odds, Playdigious is still flying the flag for premium mobile games

Premium isn’t dead on mobile. Though discoverability is tougher than ever, Playdigious has published games like Dead Cells, Streets of Rage 4 and Cultist Simulator on mobile and still found an audience willing to pay up front.
The arrival of Netflix and Apple Arcade helped its business plenty too, of course. And after Abrial Da Costa joined Playdigious as CEO in July, the French publisher is expanding onto new platforms too, leaning on the new boss’ PC and console experience at ‘double-A’ studio Don’t Nod, maker of Life Is Strange.
With 6-8 releases planned in 2024 across all platforms, it is going to be “a very important year for Playdigious,” Da Costa tells us. “We’ll be seeing more and more big IPs coming to mobile, and we’ll have a few announcements to make next year too.”
“Apple has already announced Resident Evil and Death Stranding, which will exploit the capabilities of the new devices, and that’s an excellent signal for our business. We will continue to be present on all the stores and services, and always move upmarket.”
But mobile’s discoverability problems remain. Playdigious is experimenting with ‘free-to-start’, games with a paywall, but Da Costa says “platforms have to support the idea of including a dedicated ‘free to try’ section” if these games are going to find their audience.
The company also has to be savvy to solve the “big problem of discovery and curation” as Da Costa puts it, and the French firm hustles to engage players early on with pre-order campaigns and community work.
“Since the birth of the app store, discoverability has always been an issue for creators – we know that the majority of gamers don’t play beyond the top 10 or store recommendations,” he continues. “It’s in the interests of distributors to have more and more apps on their store: their model is volume, not quality.”
“We are constantly dependent on the first parties: changes to their hardware, their OS, their certification rules, their editorial policies, their algorithms…we have to remain agile and always have a team ready to update our games and readapt them to new features. It’s a daily job. Not to mention our marketing teams, who also have to choose the right tactics to make their voices heard.”
And so Da Costa describes the arrival of Apple Arcade as “a boon” for studios not set up to do free to play. “It’s also a ‘fair’ model for creators to encourage them to innovate too, and we’ve seen many hits coming onto the market thanks to Apple’s funding,” he says.
Playdigious has several games on rival service Netflix too, like Spiritfarer, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge and Dead Cells. “The teams at Netflix have been smart in the editorial choices they’ve made to launch their service,” he adds.
“I don’t know if we can consider that Apple or Netflix have ‘saved’ premium games, but the arrival of their services has enabled quality and innovation to be valued over quantity. And that’s the most important thing for gamers who are prepared to pay for a new service.”