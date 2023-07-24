Jobs weekly: moves at Voodoo, ZeptoLab, Unity, SciPlay, Tencent and more

Every week, mobilegamer.biz brings you the latest on who’s moving where. But first, a word from sponsor Games Jobs Direct:
Voodoo: The hybridcasual firm has hired Antoine Madre as studio director and game lead. He joins from Jam.gg, where he was director of operations and studio, and previously spent nearly six years at King, where most recently he was studio operations director for Candy Crush Soda Saga.
Also over at Voodoo, Selim Çağan Başaraner has joined as senior data analyst, moving over from Masomo where he was product manager.
ZeptoLab: The Cut the Rope maker has appointed Callum Godfrey as its new chief of staff. Godfrey joins from Kwalee, where he was head of casual mobile games, and has many years of experience at Codemasters, Activision, EA, Rare, King, Wargaming and more.
Supersonic/Unity: At Supersonic, Saar Kaner has stepped up to the position of UA and monetisation growth manager. Within the Unity Grow business, Jialing Xie has moved over to the role of strategic partnerships account executive and Camille Labat is now customer success senior manager for the Americas.
SciPlay: General manager Antti Kananen has announced he is leaving the company to seek new opportunities. He was Koukoi Games CEO and founder until it was acquired by SciPlay in 2021, at which point he became SciPlay general manager.
Tencent Games: Justin Weissberg is now business development director at the games giant, bringing with him experience in the streaming, creator and esports markets through his experience at Live Current Media and Kast.
Half Moon Studios: Miniclip’s influencer marketing manager André Birnfeld has joined AI-powered studio Half Moon. Before Miniclip Birnfeld worked at GameInfluencer and was the founder of Genio Guiz Games in his native Brazil.
Redline Games: The Attack Hole maker has taken on two more staff in recent weeks. Rinkal Gandhi has joined from The Game Studio as junior game designer, and Batuhan Candir is now Unity game developer, joining from Eleman.net.
Mystic Games: The Call of the Voyd developer has appointed Vishal Pandey as chief marketing officer. Pandey brings his experience at Deloitte and McKinsey to the role plus his prior experience as an investor and founder of 4 Lounge.
Data.ai: Lexi Sydow has stepped up to the role of director of corporate marketing at the data firm. Sydow has been at Data.ai since 2015, when she joined as senior market insights analyst.
Scopely: Ed Bourg has been promoted to lead UX designer on Scopely’s breakout hit Monopoly Go. He was previously working at Scopely on an unannounced match-3 game.
Midia Research: Karol Severin has been promoted at the data firm to senior analyst and strategy director. Severin has been at Midia nearly nine years, having started out as associate analyst.
Odeeo: The audio adtech firm has appointed Bohdan Bezpartochnyi as Android developer.
Mistplay: The player loyalty specialist has hired Allison Eng as marketing coordinator. Eng was previously a freelance illustrator and graphic designer.