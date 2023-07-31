Layoffs hit Take-Two/Zynga-owned hypercasual firm Popcore

There have been significant layoffs at Berlin-based Popcore, the Take-Two/Zynga-owned hypercasual studio, according to multiple LinkedIn posts from staff today.
Multiple staffers have posted on the social network that roles in art, design, UX/UI, development, product management, publishing, QA, motion design, UA, comms, HR and more have been eliminated.
We have contacted Take-Two/Zynga for comment and to confirm the number of staff affected.
Popcore’s flagship titles include Pull the Pin and Parking Jam 3D, which have both topped the US App Store charts. The business was acquired by Istanbul-based Zynga subsidiary Rollic in November 2022 for an undisclosed sum.
The firm’s difficulties are just the latest sign that the hypercasual market is struggling after the introduction of Apple’s ATT policies. Several hypercasual category specialists including Kwalee, Voodoo and SayGames have said they are now pivoting into the hybridcasual space.