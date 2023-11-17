New games now: Forza, AEW, Hitman, Frostpunk, Rovio’s Moomin game, match-3 for stoners and more

Sound clever in meetings with this concise snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Here every Friday you’ll find big games gone global, fresh soft launches, the latest release dates and everything in between.
Forza Customs (Hutch)
Mobile racing specialist Hutch worked with Forza studio Turn 10 to release this mix of match-3 and car customisation. It’s out now worldwide on iOS and Android.
AEW: Rise to the Top (EastSide Games)
The maker of the RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Office idle games has turned its hand to wrestling with this AEW-licensed game. It’s out now on iOS and Android in selected European countries plus a handful of other territories, but not worldwide just yet.
Bud Farm Munchie Match (Eastside Games/Ldrly)
This is another one from Eastside Games, published through the company’s Ldrly label. It’s a puzzle-and-decorate game for stoners, and is out worldwide on both mobile platforms.
Pillow Champ (Frosty Pop)
Frosty Pop keeps on making highly polished mobile games for services like Apple Arcade and Netflix, and that looks like it’ll continue with this ‘street fighter with pillows’ game for Netflix. It’s coming in “spring 2024”, and is also being released on Steam and Switch.
Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal (IO/Feral)
This port of the old console game is coming on November 30. Pre-orders are now open on both iOS and Android.
Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice (Com2Us)
Cult PC survival-strategy game Frostpunk is coming to iOS and Android through Summoner’s War maker Com2Us, it was announced this week. Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice has had a beta in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, but there’s no global release window just yet.
Moomin: Puzzle & Design (Rovio)
A brief mention of this one in Sega’s financial results from last week – it is coming out sometime in 2024, according to Rovio’s new owner.
Gubbins (Studio Folly)
‘Imagine scrabble but super weird’ is the pitch for this indie word puzzler, which is out now. We spoke to Australian outfit Studio Folly not long ago about mobile game publishing and TikTok.
Domino: The Little One (Beko)
Here’s a random one: Beko, the company that makes fridges, washing machines and dishwashers, is releasing its debut game. It’s an artsy platformer about climate change and it is coming to iOS, Android and Switch on November 23.
Black Clover M : Rise of the Wizard King (Garena)
Free Fire maker Garena has confirmed that the worldwide launch date for this RPG is November 30. It is coming to both iOS and Android and has already racked up 5m pre-orders, according to Garena.
Questmasters: Heroic Legacy (Crealode Games)
This new minigame-packed RPG is out worldwide on iOS and Android now. It’s from the Turkish studio behind behind Food, Inc.
Titan Quest – Ultimate Edition (HandyGames)
HandyGames’ mobile port of the old PC game is now in pre-order on iOS and Android. It includes the base game plus all existing DLC, but there doesn’t appear to be a firm release date yet, though the App Store listing suggests it might be November 28.