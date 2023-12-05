November’s top grossing mobile games worldwide

Here are last month’s top grossing mobile games worldwide, according to Appmagic data.
These numbers are estimates of developer earnings from IAP, and do not include Apple and Google’s 30% cut or ad revenue.
There’s commentary on which way the biggest earners are trending and other interesting tidbits from the top 20 and beyond below.
Honor of Kings posted its third straight monthly revenue decline in November, though it still earned over $100m last month – a figure most titles would be delighted to earn in a lifetime. Hardly a crisis for Tencent, but its monster MOBA has been trending gently down for around two years since its best-ever month in October 2021, when it raked in a cool $180m.
Scopely’s Monopoly Go is the second-top earner worldwide for the third month running, and very nearly hit $100m in November alone – if it continues to trend upward, it’ll easily break that in December.
Genshin Impact is back on a roll after a big dip over the spring and summer; it’s back up to earning close to $100m per month, and is up on October’s total revenue by over $25m. That means it is roughly back where it was before Honkai: Star Rail arrived in April and appeared to eat into its earnings. Meanwhile, Star Rail’s revenue has dropped like a stone in the last month – more on that later.
PUBG Mobile has been steadily earning ~$80m since mid-2023, as has Royal Match, though the latter is down by around $5.5m month-on-month, its most noticeable dip since it joined the very top earners in May 2023.
Monthly Candy Crush Saga revenue was down to $66m in November, its lowest since March 2021. Alongside the big drop in downloads we’re not sure what’s been going on with King’s flagship game since the highs of earlier this year – it pulled in nearly $92m in March, so IAPs are down by nearly a third. Perhaps growing ad income is making up for the IAP dip.
Roblox is down around $6m month-on-month, but it’s still broadly in the same range it has been in since the start of the year. Coin Master is up a little this month, but still some way off the $65m it was pulling in every month earlier this year (before Monopoly Go arrived…).
Monster Strike’s spiky revenue pattern continues into November with a month-on-month drop of $12.5m, having spiked upwards the prior month by over $25m.
Rounding out the top ten is China-only NetEase MMO Justice Mobile, which is up a little on October’s total and appears to be settling down after a huge launch that saw it pull in over $80m in both July and August.
November’s top grossing mobile games 11-20:
11. Gardenscapes (Playrix): $43.m
12. Pokémon Go (Niantic): $39.6m
13. Whiteout Survival (Century Games): $39.3m
14. Goddess of Victory: Nikke (Tencent): $33m
15. Honkai: Star Rail (Mihoyo): $32.4m
16. Homescapes (Playrix): $30.6m
17. eFootball 2024 (Konami): $30.3m
18. Baseball Spirits (Konami): $29.2m
19. Call of Duty: Mobile (Activision): $25.99m
20. Fishdom (Playrix): $25.95m
Eyebrow-raising stuff for Honkai: Star Rail in November, which lost over half its revenue month-on-month, dropping from October’s $78m to November’s total of $32.4m. With Genshin’s Impact’s fortunes suddenly improving, it’s hard not to assume the two are related – perhaps Mihoyo is trying to correct the cannibalisation effect we’ve reported on previously.
Goddess of Victory: Nikke’s spiky revenue graph is on the up again – its revenue in November was over double October’s figure, up from $16.6m to $33m.
Konami’s seasonal and sporty duo eFootball and Baseball Spirits are both also pretty volatile. eFootball’s revenue doubled month-on-month from October’s ~$15m to last month’s $30m+, while Baseball Spirits was up $5m month-on-month to nearly $30m, having posted a relatively modest $16m back in September.
COD: Mobile posted its third straight month of decent revenue growth, but outside the top 20 there were several notable risers. Puzzle & Dragons and Tencent’s China-only version of League of Legends were both up month-on-month by around $7m, and LoL spin-off the Battle for the Golden Spatula is up nearly $10m from October’s total.
Finally, Niantic and Capcom collab Monster Hunter Now is now into a more modest post-launch phase, dropping from posting over $31m in October to just over $17m in November.