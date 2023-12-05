November’s top mobile game downloads worldwide

Here are the most-downloaded games worldwide from last month, according to Appmagic data.
The top ten is below, now with annotations that indicate each game’s month-on-month rise or fall in the rankings.
There’s also commentary below on November’s most notable trends from the top 20 and beyond.
Downloads declined across the board compared to October, though it should be acknowledged November is one day shorter.
Roblox reclaimed the top spot in terms of installs in November and has posted around 16m downloads for the third month running after the highs of the summer, when it got 20.6m in July and 18.5m in August. It’s up year-on-year by around 3m installs.
Real Car Driving: Race City 3D, to give it its full name, is down by over 4m downloads month-on-month after a sudden rise through the ranks that started in August and peaked in October, when it was the top download worldwide with nearly 19m installs. November’s figure of 14.4m is still mighty impressive, given it is Android-only.
Some usual suspects in spots three to five; Subway Surfers posted its lowest monthly install figure since April 2021, and has been noticeably down in recent months from the 18-19m downloads it was attracting earlier in 2023.
Block Blast is gathering pace again after a dip in August and September – November was its best month ever, in fact, and the first time it has passed 14m in one month.
Similarly, 8 Ball Pool is on a strong run – up for the fourth month running to very nearly 14m installs, its best month since April 2020.
The sudden rise of Spider Fighting: Hero Game shows Zego Studio unafraid to milk the hype surrounding the release of Spider-Man 2 on PS5. The web-slinging game was posting 3-4m installs before shooting up to nearly 13m in November, no doubt thanks to some canny UA and ASO.
Royal Match downloads are up a little on last month, but some way off the 17m it generated in August. The 11-12m installs it has been getting in the last couple of months is roughly where it was in the spring, before what we assume was a monster marketing push in July and August.
SayGames’ Race Master 3D has been a little up and down lately, but posted its best month of installs since April with 11.6m. It will soon clear 300m lifetime downloads.
Fellow SayGames hit My Perfect Hotel has faded quite quickly, down month-on-month by five places and over 3.5m installs after a rapid rise in August and September.
Ludo King, usually a very steady performer, has had a noticeably rough couple of months. Once consistently hitting the 14-15m monthly installs range, it dropped to 11m in October and is down to 10.3m in November.
November’s top mobile game downloads 11-20:
11. Build A Queen (Supersonic): 10.2m
12. Free Fire: Winderlands (Garena): 9.5m
13. Watermelon Game: Monkey Land (Q-Ssum Studio): 9.4m
14. Traffic and Driving Simulator (Mobirix): 9.29m
15. Ramp Car Games: GT Car Stunts (Fun Drive Games): 9.28m
16. Hunter Assassin (Ruby Game Studio): 9.1m
17. My Talking Tom 2 (Outfit7): 8.9m
18. Candy Crush Saga (King): 8.82m
19. Monopoly Go (Scopely): 8.81m
20. Block Crazy Robot World (Craft Trending Studio): 8.6m
We’ve noticed ads for top download chart newbie Watermelon Game: Monkey Land on TikTok a lot lately, so we’re assuming that’s the reason this one has leapt up 452 places month-on-month. It’s a physicsy blast/bubble shooter from Korean developer Q-Ssum Studio.
Also suddenly rocketing into the top 20: Mobirix’s Traffic and Driving Simulator, up month-on-month by 285 spots and powered by players in India, who seem to be very keen on driving games at the moment. Ramp Car Games, meanwhile, drops ten places after gatecrashing October’s top ten, and is down month-on-month by around 5m downloads.
Rovio-owned studio Ruby’s Hunter Assassin has leapt up the chart this month, up from posting 4.7m in October to 7.5m last month, driven mostly by players in India.
And what’s going on with Candy Crush Saga? November’s 8.8m installs represents the lowest monthly total since these numbers started getting tracked in 2015. It’s a very sudden drop-off after a monster January 2023 when it recorded 19.6m installs. It was pulling in around 15m installs per month until May, then it dropped off a cliff – we wonder what King’s new owner Microsoft makes of all this, with revenue also taking a hit.
Block Crazy Robo World is another of these Android-only Roblox/Minecraft UGC games, but it also appears to have some sort of PvP battle mode. Its sudden rise is likely down to a big YouTuber or streamer picking it up, much like Nextbots in Backrooms: Sandbox recently.
Incidentally, that game has faded badly month-on-month, down 42 spots and around 4m installs, and appears to have been replaced by Sandbox in Space from the same developer, Hookah Games. The successor is new in 25th spot with 7.8m downloads in November.
Further outside the top 20, Tic Tac Toe is fading after hitting 15m installs in August – it got a little under 8m downloads in November. There have also been sudden boosts for Magic Tavern’s Project Makeover (up 25 places) and Miniclip’s Cricket League (up 48 spots), the latter presumably because of the recent Cricket World Cup.
A quick final note on Blizzard’s Warcraft Rumble, which entered the chart at 79th spot with 4.9m downloads last month. It was released on November 3, so those first month numbers are perhaps a little disappointing for an IP of its size.