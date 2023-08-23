Sandsoft snaps up Socialpoint COO Pasqual Batalla

Sandsoft Games has hired Pasqual Batalla as its new COO. He joins having previously served as COO at Spanish firm Socialpoint, the Take-Two owned maker of Monster Legends and Dragon City.
Batalla will now be working with another recent high profile hire, Meta and EA veteran Ahmed Sharif, who joined as Sandsoft CTO a few weeks ago.
Batalla will be based in Barcelona and is also an active investor, advisor and board member in the local ecosystem. He joins Sandsoft following seven and a half years at Socialpoint, with three years as its COO.
Sandsoft now has teams in Riyadh, Barcelona, Helsinki and Shanghai, and is going through “an exciting period of growth”, says Sandsoft CEO David Fernandez, who describes Batalla as a “well-known and respected leader in the global games industry”.
Batalla himself added: “Sandsoft has all the ingredients to become a leading company in the games industry. It has a very much people-first approach to business and I look forward to working with the team, supporting them to bring engaging games to diverse players around the world.”
Sandsoft Games, a Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-based publisher and developer, recently told us that it wants to be a global player to rank alongside EA, Activision, Tencent and NetEase within five years, and plans to open a studio in a new territory every calendar year.
It also recently signed a publishing deal with Jam City to publish DC Heroes & Villains in the MENA region.