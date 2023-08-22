Super Evil Megacorp is making a Netflix-exclusive Rebel Moon game

Netflix and Super Evil Megacorp teased an ambitious new transmedia project earlier this year; it turns out they were talking about a Rebel Moon game, part of the Zack Snyder-helmed movie series debuting on Netflix later this year.
Announced during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event, the Vainglory and Catalyst Black developer later confirmed in a blog that the game is a “four-player coop action game”. No release window was given as yet.
“We are working in close collaboration with the movie team to provide an additive and detailed look at the universe and factions you will experience in the films,” said the studio.
“Building worlds is our passion and the opportunity to collaborate on this one has been a dream come true, making us equal parts excited and terrified by the creative challenge ahead,” it added.
During an on-stage cameo with host Geoff Keighley, Snyder himself said of the game: “It’ll expand the Rebel Moon universe – it takes place right after the events of the two movies. The ideas [Super Evil Megacorp] have and the way the game is going to expand the universe is just unbelievable, and I’m super excited about it.”
“You’ll be able to pick your rebel and then go on missions…and we’re just starting to talk about a bunch of other crazy ideas inside the game. So it’s really fun and that’s coming so keep your eye out for more.”
Super Evil Megacorp and Netflix had previously teased that they are working on a “big bet” transmedia IP back in March. The next day, we reported that the developer had hired a flurry of big-name staffers as it beefed up to take on several new projects.