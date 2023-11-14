Around 150 Playtika staff have been called up to the Israeli military reserves

Israeli publisher Playtika has confirmed to us that around 150 of its staff have been called into the country’s military reserves. The company was founded and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and employs around 1,100 staff there.
Playtika founder and CEO Robert Antokol addressed the war in Israel in the company’s Q3 2023 financials earnings call, and confirmed that all Playtika staff are safe, though some have lost loved ones.
“As you are aware, Israel has recently faced a tragic and senseless act of terrorism that has left our heart heavy with grief,” said Antokol. “Fortunately, I can report that all Playtika team members are currently accounted for and safe. However, it pains me to know that some of our colleagues are experiencing the grief of having lost loved ones. Our hearts go out to them, and we offer our deepest condolences and support.”
Antokol went on to say that Playtika is committed to ensuring the safety of its team based in Herzliya, which is located in the northern part of the Tel-Aviv district. The HQ employs around a third of the company’s staff globally.
“Currently, our team members in Israel are mostly working from home, with support from our colleagues across the global offices of Playtika,” Antokol said, adding that it has “moved a limited number of employees from Israel to Poland and Romania” in case the situation in Israel escalates.
The Playtika founder and CEO also noted that the company’s tech infrastructure is built so that there will be as little disruption as possible in the operation of its games, as many run on a “private cloud” maintained through two data centres in the US. A data centre in the EU supports its corporate infrastructure.
“We want to emphasise that as a company with a history of operating in regions facing geopolitical challenges, we believe we are well-prepared to navigate the challenges with the war in Israel,” he added. “We remain committed to safeguarding our operations, our employees, and the interests of our shareholders. We have faced adversity before, and we have always emerged stronger and more united.”
Shortly after the attacks of October 7, the company also posted an open letter on its website, written by Antokol, stating that Playtika is offering “a range of physical, mental and emotional support services to employees and their family members.”
“Our team members are doing all they can to support our nation,” added Antokol. “From donating blood, food and water to providing housing for displaced citizens. Playtika is also donating supplies to support troops.”
“Israel is where Playtika was founded. It’s our beating heart – and it is bleeding. The Playtika spirit of agility, resilience and unity will see us through these dark days. Thank you for your unwavering support. Stay safe and strong.”