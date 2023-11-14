Apple has named its game of the year contenders

Apple has revealed the finalists for its annual App Store Awards, with six games in the running for game of the year across iPhone and iPad.
On iPhone, the three contenders are indie retro RPG Afterplace, Mihoyo’s open worlder Honkai: Star Rail and swarm ‘em up Vampire Survivors.
On iPad the winner will be either NetEase’s Fall Guys-alike Eggy Party, indie adventure Lost in Play or builder Pocket City 2.
Apple also highlighted the three games in contention for Apple Arcade game of the year. It’ll be one from Playstack’s Cityscapes, Sunblink’s life sim Hello Kitty Island Adventure or peaceful puzzler Stitch, from Lykkegaard.
Elsewhere, several titles are also finalists in the ‘cultural impact’ category: HandyGames’ Endling, Fein Games’ Finding Hannah, Arte’s How to Say Goodbye and Humble Bundle’s Unpacking. Indie game Bugsnax also got a nod in the Apple TV app of the year category.
Chosen by Apple’s team of editors, the winners of the App Store Awards will be announced “later this month”, said Apple exec Phil Schiller.
Last year, Apple and Google both named Apex Legends Mobile as their game of the year; we explained why here.