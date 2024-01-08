Jobs digest: Dream adds Pixar cofounder, Metacore keeps hiring plus moves at Flexion, Adjoe, Avow, Chartboost and more

Here every Monday, we’ve got the biggest moves and promotions from across the mobile games business, all in one spot.
Dream Games: The Royal Match maker has added Pixar cofounder Ed Catmull to its leadership team as a strategic advisor, according to this Financial Times piece.
“When I first started playing Royal Match, I was struck by the unusual attention to the quality of the game’s visuals,” Catmull is quoted as saying in the FT piece. He has passed 5,000 levels in Royal Match, according to Dream CEO Soner Aydemir.
Metacore: Former Delivery Hero and Zalando leader Sérgio Laranjeira has been appointed CTO at the Merge Mansion maker’s Berlin office.
He will now lead development of Metacore’s technology platform and infrastructure, and moves over from his role as senior director of engineering at Delivery Hero. He has also served as engineering manager at Zalando and N26.
Six more new folks have joined Metacore in the last month. Ex-Traplight and Tribo games artist Juno Viinikka joins as illustrator, new product manager Eric Bolitho moves over from a similar role at Not Doppler and ex-Seriously and Wondershop artist Scott Davidson joins as animator.
Also new to the team are new producer Lloyd Craske, formerly of Nitro Games, ex-King and FunPlus artist Juan Alonso and backend programmer Jeremias Kuitunen, who joins from Traplight.
Flexion: The alternative app store specialist has appointed Nathaniel Corbett as its new head of UA. Corbett joins from N3twork, where he most recently served as head of marketing.
Adjoe: The adtech firm has appointed Boris Kurschinski as its new chief revenue officer. He joins Adjoe after over five years at the Adtech provider Adform, most recently as regional president of Northern Europe. Kurschinski also previously worked for Google for over six years, where he was responsible for the buy side of the Ad Exchange marketplace.
Avow: The marketing and alternative app store firm has appointed Adjust’s former marketing VP Melissa Bohlsen as its new chief marketing officer.
Prior to her role at Adjust, Bohlsen has held senior roles at BCG Digital Ventures and global marketing director at mobile adtech firm Glispa.
Chartboost: Former Unity client partner manager Michael McPhee has joined Take-Two/Zynga-owned Chartboost as its new head of demand for EMEA. McPhee worked at Unity for over five years, working across its Unity Ads, IronSource, TapJoy and Luna verticals.
Vgames: The VC firn has promoted David Digmi to the position of COO. He steps up from his role as head of finance and operations, having previously worked at Viola Growth and PWC.
FunPlus: The State of Survival maker’s Barcelona studio has welcomed Carlos Megía to the team as its new playable ads and tech artist intern.
GameRefinery: Former head of global sales Brendan Fraher has been promoted to general manager at the Liftoff-owned firm.
Nitro Games: The Autogun Heroes maker has appointed Vaino Heino as junior game programmer.