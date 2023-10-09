Jobs digest: moves at Homa, Scopely, Sandsoft, Gram, MAG, Metacore and more

Here every Monday, we’ve got the biggest moves and promotions from across the mobile games business, all in one spot.
Homa: AppLovin’s former growth director Emma Egan-Lawless is now Homa’s head of user acquisition. Egan-Lawless spent the last four years at AppLovin, and will now lead Homa’s UA and monetisation, specifically for its hybridcasual division.
Scopely: Runaway success Monopoly Go has a new monetisation manager, Avichai Cohen. He joins from Wildlife, where he was monetisation and live ops manager, and has previously served in a similar role at Playtika.
Sandsoft Games: UA and growth specialist Nadir Garouche is now senior user acquisition manager at Sandsoft Games. He was most recently working as a consultant, and has previously held UA and growth roles at Spil Games, Tilting Point, Tactile Games and AppLovin.
Gram Games: Three new recruits at the Merge Dragons maker’s Istanbul office: Betül Canıtez joins as producer from Community Gaming, former Gamegos analyst Dilara Gündoğu is now product manager and Deniz Germen has been appointed data scientist.
MAG Interactive: The WordBrain maker has hired three more staff. Former Paradox programmer Iman Jahandideh is now senior Unity developer, Mattias Astrom joins as developer intern and Playtika, Ilyon, Jelly Button and Moonee veteran Yotam Wilson joins as game designer.
Metacore: The Finnish firm added nine more staff in September. Alina Bakhitova is now game analyst, former Next Games artist Samuel Reijonen is now marketing artist, ex-Seriously QA manager Tomi Hautala joins as QA specialist and Petra Riffard is now people partner.
Former Frozenbyte, Seriously and Tactile tester Jere Lahtonen is now live ops specialist, ex-EA, Zynga and Pixel United producer José Manuel Serrato Rodríguez is now producer and ex-Rovio Niko Sarkkomaa joins as game artist.
Finally, Sean Sullivan joins as brand creative and ex-Red Hat and Playground Games technical writer Pranali Deshmukh is now documentation specialist.
Ustwo Games: Two new interns at the Monument Valley maker this week: Mairi Florence joins as game design intern and Olesia Zaidman has started as programming intern.
Kokku: The Brazilian codev specialist has hired veteran advisor and investor Oliver Kern as COO. Kern has worked at and advised a huge range of companies previously including Jagex, Nitro, Cherrypick and Lockwood.
AppLovin: Pankaj Choudhary is the new head of bizdev for the INSEA region. He joins from Glance and has previously served in senior roles at Facebook and IronSource.
Hutch: Three new faces at the driving game specialist: Lucas Soler is now art outsource manager, Taran Rehal moves from Sega Hardlight to take up the role of QA embedded tester and Josh Hardy moves over from Kwalee to become game designer.
King: Pablo Ruiz Gonzalez has returned to King as senior software engineer, having left the firm for a short spell at Orbitare.
FunPlus: New to the State of Survival maker’s Barcelona office is Javier García de la Cita, who joins as senior game developer. He has previously worked in similar roles at Outfit7 and King.