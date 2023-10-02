Jobs digest: moves at Kwalee, My Games, King, Tactile, Trailmix, Ustwo and more

Here every week, we’ve got the biggest moves and promotions from across the mobile games business, all in one spot.
Kwalee: The UK publisher has just hired a new VP of mobile publishing: John Wright. Wright has been working in mobile for 15 years and has spent most of that time at IronSource and Luna Labs working with clients like Ketchapp, Rollic and Homa. Kwalee said it hired Wright to “revamp the studio’s strategy to sign, launch and scale the games of external studios.” Prior to Kwalee he served as former head of client success at Unity-owned Luna Labs.
My Games: Elena Grigorian has stepped up to become the new CEO at the Rush Royale and War Robots maker. She was previously chief strategy officer, and moves into the role in the place of cofounder and outgoing CEO Vladimir Nikolsky. Before working at My Games Grigorian was head of marketing at Mail.ru Group, and prior to that was director at Disney’s CIS operation.
King: Farm Heroes has a new performance marketing lead: former Googler Anna Kolesnikova. She joins King’s London team after four years with Google where she most recently served as senior app and game specialist.
Tactile Games: There were five new starters at the Lily’s Garden maker in the last month. Levente Buzga joins as QA engineer, Aliaksandra Shabeka is the new product marketing manager, Branko Vlahov joins as motion graphics desginer, Kseniia Hlukhovska is now producer and Marko Aleksic joins as senior UI designer.
Trailmix Games: Three new starters at the Love & Pies maker. Former Zynga and Gram Games artist Becky Ward is now senior marketing animator, a mysterious ‘Eugene’ is now senior UI artist and a (semi-mysterious) Neil P, a veteran of Panivox, Square Enix and Future Games of London, is now senior game developer.
Ustwo Games: The Monument Valley maker has hired Tom Rigby as lead game designer. Veteran Rigby joins from Sharkmob, where he was lead technical designer, and has previously worked at Rebellion, Jagex, Rockstar Games, Lionhead and Blitz.
Raptor PR: The B2B games and tech agency has appointed Clare Wimalasundera as associate director. She’s previously worked in B2B PR for the likes of Kaizo, Definition and In Diverse Company.
Eyeball Games: The new startup led by the makers of 8 Ball Pool has appointed Dr. Huy X Nguyen as head of game economy.
RevX: Nick Kramskoy has joined the app marketing firm as head of growth for international. He was previously director of client services at Aarki, which was acquired by Skillz in 2021.
FunPlus: The State of Survival maker has appointed Georgy Gordiy as its new community management intern. He joins the growing Barcelona office.