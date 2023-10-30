Jobs digest: new faces at Homa, Kwalee, Next Games, Sybo and more

Here every Monday, we’ve got the biggest moves and promotions from across the mobile games business, all in one spot.
Homa: The French firm has a new COO, Michal Kowal. He joins from BoomBit, where he spent almost eight years in various senior roles including operations VP, executive producer and most recently COO.
Homa has also hired Fatih Emre Savaş as its new UA manager. Emre Savaş joins from Rollic, where he served as growth manager.
Kwalee: The UK publisher and developer has appointed Mark Greenshields as VP of its Bangalore studio. Greenshields is an industry veteran best known as founder and CEO at Firebrand Games, where he helped build game engines and launch major IP based on Disney, Pixar and EA properties. He has also programmed 35 games and produced hundreds more, says Kwalee.
Next Games: Veteran creative lead Timothy Coolidge has joined Netflix-owned Next Games as design director. He joins from Rovio, where he was design director. Coolidge has also worked in senior design and creative director roles at Ubisoft RedLynx, Sharkbite, Big Fish Games, Gameloft, EA and Microsoft, among others.
Sybo: The Miniclip-owned Subway Surfers maker has hired Rósa Björk Einarsdóttir new head of engineering. She joins from Unity where most recently she served as global head of accelerate services. She has also served in senior roles at software firm SimCorp.
Singular: The analytics and attribution firm has appointed Naveen Kumar as global SDR team lead. Kumar steps up a notch from his prior role as SDR team lead, having joined Singular from Applift in 2019.
Microsoft / Xbox: The Verge broke the news of an exec reshuffle at the new owner of Activision Blizzard King last week.
Matt Booty is now president of game content and studios. Microsoft’s ZeniMax division, which includes Bethesda, will now be led by president and CEO Jamie Leder.
Sarah Bond is now president of Xbox, leading a team that includes Ashley McKissick (corporate VP, player experiences and platforms), Kareem Choudhry (corporate VP, Xbox emerging technologies), Roanne Sones (corporate VP, gaming devices ecosystem), Lori Wright (corporate VP, partnerships and bizdev) and Kevin Gammill (corporate VP, ecosystem product management).