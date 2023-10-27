New games now: Goat Simulator, Reverse: 1999, Eggy Party, The Walking Dead, Dynasty Warriors and more

Sound clever in meetings with this concise snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Here every Friday you’ll find big games gone global, fresh soft launches, the latest release dates and everything in between.
This week’s new games digest is sponsored by Playroom, a lightning-fast backend multiplayer toolkit for games. Build and scale games effortlessly, with zero server setup and no maintenance required.
Goat Simulator 3 (Coffee Stain)
This has just gone live in pre-order on iOS and Android. There’s no official release date yet, but the App Store listing suggests it might launch on December 4.
Reverse: 1999 (Bluepoch)
This lavish strategy RPG is, at the time of writing, top of the US Google Play games chart and second on iOS. Chinese developer Bluepoch first released the game in China only back in May, but it’s now available worldwide.
Eggy Party (Netease)
Netease’s answer to Fall Guys and Stumble Guys has just opened up in new territories Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. No word on a western release yet, but with multiple seasons of content out there and more countries just added to the launch list, it feels like it’s coming soon.
The Walking Dead Match 3 Tales (Com2Us)
This one seems to have sneaked out in the last week or so – another licensed Walking Dead game, this time a match-battler made by Com2Us. It’s live now worldwide (minus China) on iOS and Android now.
Dynasty Warriors M (Nexon)
Gamingonphone.com spotted that this mobile version of Koei Tecmo’s hack and slash series is in soft launch on iOS and Android. It is built by Nexon and is only available in South East Asian territories including Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia for now.
Slay The Spire (MegaCrit)
Not content with already being on Apple Arcade, this beloved card battler is now on Google Play Pass. Now developer MegaCrit just needs to give Netflix a call to complete the treble.
NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition (2K)
This is one of Apple’s most high-profile Arcade releases of the year every year, and it’s out now.
Dead Cells: Netflix Edition (MotionTwin)
On October 31st this is coming to Netflix, the latest platform to host this beloved indie roguelike-metroidvania.
Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill (Blue Wizard Digital)
Right in time for halloween, this comedy-horror sequel has brought its voxelly puzzles to Netflix and is available now.
CubeQuest – A QB Game (Stephan Goebel)
This puzzler is in pre-order now and is coming to iOS on November 8th. It’s the sequel to QB – A Cube’s Tale and is the work of solo indie Stephan Goebel.
Tingus Goose (SweatyChair)
This oddball idle game about growing a tree made of geese is out now on iOS and Android. Worth checking out if you’re interested in seeing a cartoon person give birth to wads of cash over and over again, for some reason.