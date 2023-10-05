Love & Pies maker Trailmix hires Wooga veterans to head up new Berlin studio

Wooga duo Annelie Biernat and Christopher Parschat have jumped ship to Trailmix to lead its newly-opened Berlin studio.
The new office has been opened to help the development of “multiple new games”, Trailmix CEO and cofounder Carolin Krenzer wrote on Medium.
London studio Trailmix, part of Supercell’s network of investee studios, appointed Biernat as studio director and Parchat as creative director at Trailmix Berlin on Monday.
Biernat has worked at Wooga for over a decade, most recently as game director on puzzler Switchcraft. She also previously led the Pearl’s Peril team. Parchat was head of design at Wooga, and had worked there for nearly 15 years on games including Diamond Dash and Switchcraft.
“In today’s mobile gaming landscape it is more important than ever to find an edge when it comes to distributing your games to the millions of players you want to reach,” wrote Krenzer on Medium. “In opening a second studio in Berlin to work on new games we increase our ability to explore novel ways to delight our players.”
“Love & Pies has been bringing delight to our players for the last two years; we’re continuing to invest heavily into this premier merge 2 game and at the same time are now working on multiple new games which aim to serve our overarching purpose — to create delightful spaces where millions of people can flourish.”