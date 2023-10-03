September’s top mobile game downloads worldwide

Here are the most-downloaded games worldwide from last month, according to Appmagic data.
The top ten is below, now with annotations that indicate each game’s month-on-month rise or fall in the rankings. There’s also commentary below on September’s most notable trends from the entire top 20.
Roblox retains the top download slot again despite a month-on-month drop of around 2.5m installs. It was actually its second month of decline after a huge July in which it hit an all-time high of 21.3m downloads.
Android-only hypercasual game Build A Queen is the surprise second-place download from last month according to Appmagic’s data. It’s a typical hypercasual lane-runner with bizarre dress-up elements, and the first notable game from Android-only developer Polystream. Build A Queen appears to have first been published Supersonic, but took off once Polystream re-released it independently in late August.
The hybridcasual game of the moment is SayGames’ My Perfect Hotel, which continues to gather steam. It’s up 2.5m downloads month-on-month to a record 15.9m.
It’s rare to see Subway Surfers outside the top three in these charts; having regularly hit around 20m monthly downloads since the start of the year, the 15.7m installs it generated in September is its lowest tally since November 2022.
Gametion’s Ludo King, however, is the very definition of steady – it has racked up around 14m monthly downloads since March. September was no different.
After months and months of wild growth, Royal Match downloads dipped in September, down month-on-month by around 4m. It’ll likely hit 200m lifetime downloads by next month, though, and revenue remains pretty steady.
Botanica Global’s Real Car Racing is up month-on-month from August’s total of around 8.5m to just over 13m in September. It’s another top performing Android-only game, so Vietnam-based Botanica Global has clearly figured out how to crack the Google Play charts. Its other notable games are Racing Car Master- Car Race 3D, Traffic Driving Car Simulator and Mega Ramp Car: Super Car Game, so maybe it’s a ASO thing.
There’s another surprise in eighth spot, Hookah Games’ Nextbots in Backrooms: Sandbox, a strange UGC-driven FPS that has picked up steam through YouTube via the ‘Skibidi Toilet’ trend. It’s another Android-only game.
Tic Tac Toe dropped a few spots in September’s rankings with a more modest total of 12.8m after a huge spike in August that boosted it past 16m monthly downloads. It is Vietnamese developer CDT Puzzle Studio’s biggest hit by a long way, with close to 99m downloads.
Monopoly Go downloads dropped month-on-month by around 3.8m after August’s high of 15.6m; happily for Scopely revenue is still rocketing.
September’s top mobile game downloads 11-20
11. 8 Ball Pool (Miniclip): 10.17m
12. Stumble Guys (Scopely): 10.04m
13. Block Blast – Puzzle Games (Hungry Studio): 9.97m
14. Candy Crush Saga (King): 9.85m
15. Free Fire (Garena): 9.73m
16. EA Sports FC (EA): 9.56m
17. Hill Climb Racing (Fingersoft): 9.22m
18. Bridge Race (Supersonic): 8.98m
19. Race Master 3D (SayGames): 8.98m
20. Geometry Dash Lite (RobTop Games): 8.86m
8 Ball Pool’s steady 10m per month download rate has seen it overtake some other titles in decline for September.
Surprisingly King’s Candy Crush Saga dropped out of the top ten monthly download chart for the first time in recent memory, and is down around 2m installs month-on-month. In fact, its download total of 9.8m for September is Candy’s worst performance since August 2019, continuing a notable install rate decline that started after it game hit a record 20m in January 2023.
Garena’s Free Fire also dropped month-on-month by a couple of million downloads, while EA Sports FC Mobile – the game formerly known as FIFA, of course – is up a little month-on month, showing no signs that the new moniker has affected its rankings.
It’s also worth mentioning the sudden rise of Geometry Dash Lite, too, which was spurred on by the ‘main’ premium game’s 10th anniversary update last month. It was pulling in around 3-4m installs per month before the milestone, but hit a mighty 8.86m in September.