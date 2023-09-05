August’s top grossing mobile games worldwide

Here are last month’s top grossing mobile games worldwide, according to Appmagic data.
These numbers are estimates of developer earnings from IAP, and do not include Apple and Google’s 30% cut.
There’s commentary on which way the biggest earners are trending and other interesting tidbits from the top 20 and beyond below.
You can find the top grossing rankings for July for comparison through the link.
Contrasting fortunes for Tencent’s top two here, with Honor of Kings up month-on-month by about $10m and PUBG Mobile down by about $15m after July’s big Dragonball crossover event.
But the bigger story here is Monopoly Go’s phenomenal performance in August. It generated over $57m for Scopely in July, so August’s total of $79.74m is pretty spectacular, edging it ahead of the mighty Royal Match by just a few thousand dollars, according to Appmagic.
Dream Games’ match three puzzler actually slowed down a little in August after months and months of rampant growth. It’s down from $82.6m in July to $79.7m last month, the first sign of a slowdown since February 2023.
Hoyoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail is trending upwards again after a dip in July to around $65.8m; August’s total of $78.5m puts it way ahead of Candy Crush Saga in sixth.
And in case you’re wondering about Star Rail’s possible ongoing cannibalisation of Genshin Impact, the latter game’s earnings were up by around $4.5m to $55m in August, but still nowhere near the $100m+ it was making for Hoyoverse before Star Rail came along.
As previously noted, King’s Candy Crush Saga has been suffering from declining downloads in the last few months, and perhaps more alarmingly it’s the same with revenue, according to Appmagic’s data. August’s earnings of $71m are King’s lowest since February 2022, and suggest the game is in its fifth straight month of IAP revenue decline.
Roblox is pretty steady, though, and has been pulling in around $67-$70m every month since March. A bump in downloads over the summer holidays hasn’t really translated into a revenue rise yet.
Conversely, Niantic’s Pokémon Go has really taken advantage of the schools being out for summer. It is back on the way up after a big dip earlier this year – August’s earnings of nearly $67m are the biggest since June 2022.
Last month’s new entry, Netease MMO Justice Mobile, dipped a little after a debut month that pulled in over $63m with $60.7m earned in August. Rounding out the top ten there’s Aniplex’s incredibly spiky Fate/Grand Order, which leapt up from earning around $34.5m in July to a whopping $57.3m last month.
August’s top grossing mobile games 11-20:
11. Coin Master (Moon Active): $56.68m
12. Genshin Impact (Hoyoverse): $55.73m
13. Gardenscapes (Playrix): $49.6m
14. Monster Strike (Xflag): $37.72m
15. Homescapes (Playrix): $33.63m
16. Crystal Core (Bytedance): $29.91m
17. Clash of Clans (Supercell): $29.63m
18. Whiteout Survival (Century Games): $27.45m
19. One Piece: Bounty Rush (Bandai Namco): $27m
20. Fishdom (Playrix): $26.88m
Three notable newbies in the top 20 here – Bytedance RPG Crystal Core is up from earning around $22m when it launched in July to hit nearly $30m last month.
Century Games’ Whiteout Survival broke into the top 20 for the first time in August – it is up again month-on-month by around $5.5m to hit a record $27.5m, continuing its upward trend.
One Piece: Bounty Rush suddenly leapt up the top grossing chart to earn Bandai Namco nearly $27m in August, after generating $12.4m in July. It’s a very spiky game, having seen huge $20m+ months in August 2022 and January 2023 but earnings of $7-14m in a ‘normal’ month.
Another One Piece game, Treasure Cruise, also jumped up the rankings (by a whppping 243 places) to hit over $18m. And new Tencent-published Nexon MMO MapleStory: Legend of Maple debuted at 41 with first month earnings of $18.4m.