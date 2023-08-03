July’s top grossing mobile games worldwide

Here are last month’s top grossing mobile games worldwide, according to Appmagic data.
These numbers are estimates of developer earnings from IAP, and do not include Apple and Google’s 30% cut.
There’s commentary on which way the biggest earners are trending and other interesting tidbits from the top 20 and beyond below.
You can find the top grossing rankings for January, February, March, April, May and June for comparison through the links.
Honor of Kings earnings are rising again after a surprising month-on-month dip from May to June. It’s up from $105m in June to over $115m in July, but still some way off the spectacular $150m+ it was hitting in 2022.
As you can see from its jazzy new icon, PUBG Mobile’s Dragonball crossover has boosted Tencent’s battle royale significantly. Earnings are up month-on-month by a whopping $26m to $98.2m – its best month since January 2023.
And how about this: the relentless Royal Match beat Candy Crush Saga’s monthly IAP earnings for the first time in July. A huge leap from June’s total of $65m to July’s figure of $82.6m also pushed Royal Match past $1bn in lifetime earnings for Dream Games. Amazing stuff for a match 3 game first released in 2021.
It’s a little less positive over at King, with Candy Crush Saga’s monthly revenue gently declining every month since March. July’s total earnings of $76.1m is the lowest monthly total since March 2022.
Roblox got a boost from the school holidays with monthly revenue up nearly $4m month-on-month to $71.5m, its best performance since its bumper January 2023, when it earned $77m.
Honkai: Star Rail is cooling off after a spectacular launch. It nearly hit $90m in June, but it’s down to $65.8m in July.
And for those following the dynamic between Star Rail and Hoyoverse stablemate Genshin Impact, the latter held steady month-on-month, posting another $51m in July. Genshin had taken a huge revenue hit with the arrival of Star Rail, so it’ll be fascinating to see how these two level out now we’re away from the latter’s frenzied launch.
A newbie from Netease in seventh place: Justice Mobile was released on June 30 and is the mobile edition of lavish MMO Justice Online, which has been running on PC since 2018. A terrific first month earned Netease a tidy $63m from China alone, but don’t expect a western release anytime soon.
Coin Master is down a little on last month, dipping under the $60m mark for the first time since February this year. Monopoly Go, however, has rocketed up from its June total of $35m to over $57m last month, boosting it into the top ten earners for the first time.
Monopoly Go beat 10th placed game Gardenscapes by some distance, with Playrix’s puzzler posting earnings of around $51m for the second month running.
July’s top grossing mobile games 11-20
11. Genshin Impact (Hoyoverse): $51.1m
12. Pokémon Go (Niantic): $50.6m
13. Monster Strike (Xflag): $43.9m
14. Baseball Spirits (Konami): $36.7m
15. Homescapes (Playrix): $35.6m
16. Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (Bandai Namco): $34.9m
17. Fate/Grand Order (Aniplex): $34.5m
18. Romance of the Three Kingdoms (Lingxi Games): $33.1m
19. Call of Duty: Mobile (Activision): $32.7m
20. Clash of Clans (Supercell): $28.2m
As noted above, Genshin Impact held steady this month, while Pokémon Go’s monthly IAP revenue was up again, passing $50m for the first time since February 2023. Konami’s Baseball Spirits is also on a good (home?) run, and is up month-on-month by ~$10m.
Homescapes posted its third straight month of revenue decline from a recent high of over $40m in April, and Dokkan Battle leapt up 75 places in the rankings this month, typical for one of the spikiest games in the business. Sister title Dragon Ball Legends also got a big boost in July, rising ten places to 23rd in the top grossing titles list.
Season 6 of COD: Mobile went live on July 6 and clearly did something right – IAP revenue was up over $10m month-on-month, its best performance since January 2022.
Supercell’s Clash of Clans declined again month-on-month, and its earnings of just over $28m were the lowest monthly total since May 2018.
Outside the top 20, it’s worth nothing Whiteout Survival‘s continued growth. It broke $20m in monthly IAP earnings in July, and has been up significantly every month since launch at the start of this year.
Also interesting to note the Codemasters-developed, Netease-published Racing Master entering the top grossing chart already. It’s only available in China but earned $19.6m in July, making it the 38th top grossing game worldwide.