July’s top mobile game downloads worldwide

Here are the most-downloaded games worldwide from last month, according to Appmagic data.
There’s commentary below on which way the top twenty downloads are trending, and you can find January, February, March, April, May and June’s top downloads through the links.
School’s out for summer in many parts of the world, so naturally Roblox has enjoyed a decent bump up to over 21m monthly downloads in July, about 3m more than the ~18m monthly installs it has been pulling in for the last six months.
That rise was enough to beat perennial top download Subway Surfers into second spot for the first time since February. Sybo’s runner is up by ~1m installs month-on-month.
Dream Games’ Royal Match posted yet another all-time record month of downloads, blazing past 16m installs in July. Its previous best was May’s total of 13.6m downloads.
Ludo King consistently generates ~15M downloads per month, and that didn’t change in July, its biggest month of downloads since May 2021. Appmagic says lifetime downloads just passed 900m for Indian studio Gametion’s flagship game. Nice.
The big new entry this month is Supercent’s Burger Please, which roughly doubled its June download total to get over 14m installs in July. US, India, Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia were its top five markets. For those not familiar, Supercent is a South Korean hypercasual game-maker with a couple of hit dress-up games to its name and plenty of other hypercasual fare on the stores, many themed around food.
King’s Candy Crush Saga got around 13m monthly downloads for the second month running, a little down on the ~15m monthly installs it was getting from February to May this year.
Outfit7’s big marketing push around the 10 year anniversary of My Talking Tom seems to have worked. My Talking Tom 2 is back in the top ten downloads having passed 13m downloads in July, up from June’s total of 9.4m. It’s the game’s best monthly total since May 2020.
Like Ludo King, Block Blast Adventure Master is very consistent, and has been attracting around 13m monthly downloads since March after suddenly breaking through in January 2023. Lifetime downloads just passed 100m, says Appmagic, so bravo to Hungry Studio.
Monopoly Go installs are up a little month-on-month to over 13m installs, and its revenue is rising fast, too – it’s close to having earned Scopely $130m from IAP already, having launched on April 12.
Skgames’ Traffic Rider was merrily generating around 5m installs per month in the first half of 2023 before it suddenly hit the nitros in June, leap up to nearly 14m downloads. July’s total is slightly down on that (12.6m), but still enough for it to creep into 10th spot.
July’s top mobile game downloads 11-20
11. Free Fire (Garena): 12.4m
12. My Talking Tom Friends (Outfit7): 11.2m
13. Race Master 3D (SayGames): 10.7m
14. PUBG Mobile (Tencent): 10.4m
15. My Talking Angela 2 (Outfit7): 10.2m
16. Ramp Car Games: GT Car Stunts (Fun Drive Games): 10.1m
17. Payback 2 (Apex Designs): 10.1m
18. Bridge Race (Supersonic): 9.8m
19. Avatar World: City Life (Pazu Games): 9.7m
20. Going Balls (Supersonic): 9.7m
As with My Talking Tom 2’s re-appearance in the top ten, Outfit7’s 10 year celebrations also boosted My Talking Tom Friends and My Talking Angela 2 up the monthly download rankings by nine and eight places respectively.
Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Race Master 3D and Ramp Car Games were steady month-on-month, but arguably the most intriguing game in the top 20 is Payback 2.
It’s up a mighty 541 places this month, having suddenly generated 10m downloads – its previous best was 5m back in July 2019. Apex Design’s game was regularly getting around 3m downloads a month before dipping to ~1.5m in May and June when it got a new content update.
Supersonic’s Bridge Race and Going Balls are both down a little month-on-month, with Pazu Games’ Avatar World: City Life sandwiched in-between. City Life has been rising steadily month-on-month since April.
A charming new game has arrived in 21st spot: Zego Studio’s Toilet Monster Rope Game, a janky, surreal GTA-alike of sorts.
And a game with slightly higher production values, Tencent’s extraction shooter Arena Breakout, also debuted in 37th spot with 7.3m downloads since it launched midway through July.