June’s top mobile game downloads worldwide

Here are the most-downloaded games worldwide from last month, according to Appmagic data.
There’s commentary below on which way the top twenty downloads are trending, and you can find January, February, March, April and May‘s top downloads through the links.
Despite a month-on-month drop of around 1.1m downloads, Subway Surfers still reigns supreme at the top of June’s download charts. It’s the first time monthly downloads have dipped below 20m since February.
In second spot, Roblox also saw a slight decline, down around 700k on May’s figure.
Usually Candy Crush Saga would be up there in the top three but it took a hit in June, according to Appmagic’s numbers. After hitting 17-18m monthly downloads since February, it dropped to 13.3m last month – its lowest total since December 2022. It’s down in sixth.
As a result, incredibly steady performer Ludo King has slipped into third with 14.9m downloads, the fourth month in a row it has posted installs in the 14.7-14.9m range.
Traffic Rider is back in business, it seems. It was lingering near the top ends of the chart with 7-10m monthly downloads for most of 2022, before declining badly in early-mid 2023.
June’s 14m downloads is its best performance since way back in January 2016, when it hit 21m installs. Its developer also seems to have re-branded from Soner Kara to Skgames as part of a renewed push around the game.
Dream Games’ Royal Match hit an all-time record 13.6m installs in May, but is slightly down to 13.45m for June. But what’s arguably more significant is that it beat Candy Crush Saga for the first time, as King’s game registered ‘just’ 13.3m downloads for June.
June saw a second consecutive month of decline for Block Blast Adventure Master, which peaked in April with 14.5m installs after a meteoric rise in January 2023.
Supersonic’s Bridge Race is up again month-on-month, with 12.16m its best figure since September 2022. It’s not even close to the huge 32.4m it got at its peak in May 2021, though.
Scopely’s launch blitz for Monopoly Go seems to be slowing, with downloads dropping by around 3m month-on-month to 11.77m.
Garena’s Free Fire sneaks into the top ten downloads for the first time since January, which is more to do with several other titles fading in June rather than a huge spike for the battle royale hit – it’s been solidly generating 11.3-11.8m installs every month since March.
June’s top mobile game downloads 11-20
11. Race Master 3D (SayGames): 10.71m
12. FIFA Soccer (EA): 9.91m
13. Tomb of the Mask (Playgendary): 9.5m
14. FPS Online Strike (FPS Shooter & Action Game): 9.43m
15. My Talking Tom 2 (Outfit7): 9.37m
16. Going Balls (Supersonic): 9.32m
17. Reckless Getaway 2 (Pixelbite): 9.27m
18. 8 Ball Pool (Miniclip): 9.24m
19. Ramp Car Games (Fun Drive Games): 9.19m
20. Free Fire MAX (Garena): 9.16m
Race Master 3D, FIFA and Tomb of the Mask are all up month-on-month, but FPS Online Strike has taken the biggest leap from May to June by far. It had been posting around 1m monthly downloads since January, but June saw installs rocket to 9.43m, boosting it up the monthly charts by 730 places.
Its US developer, FPS Shooter & Action Game, is certainly on top of its ASO…other titles in its portfolio include Cover Strike – 3D Team Shooter, Critical Action: Gun Strike Ops and FPS Offline Strike.
Another fast riser in June comes from Pixelbite. Reckless Getaway 2 posted 3m downloads in May and a whopping 9.27m in June, leaping up the rankings by 192 places. Another ASO banger Ramp Car Games (from Fun Drive Games) is also up significantly, from 5.26m installs in May to 9.19m in June.
Temple Run 2’s sudden spike has faded a little – it’s down by 2.29m installs from May to June and has fallen 13 places month-on-month. Indian Bikes Driving 3D has also faded month-on-month from 9.25m to 7.69m, down nine spots.
Finally, worth noting that Tencent’s latest launch Undawn – starring Will Smith! – debuted at number 26 with 8.41m installs, having launched halfway through the month on June 15.