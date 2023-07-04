June’s top grossing mobile games worldwide

Here are last month’s top grossing mobile games worldwide, according to Appmagic data.
There’s commentary on which way these top earners are trending and other interesting tidbits from outside the top ten and beyond below.
You can also find the top grossing rankings for January, February, March, April and May for comparison through the links, alongside June’s top mobile games downloads.
Normal service resumed last month with Honor of Kings back on top as the biggest earner for June, after Honkai: Star Rail took its crown in May.
Honor of Kings is back on top despite dropping nearly $11m in revenue month-on-month.
Honkai: Star Rail is settling a little after its huge launch. It’s down from May’s high of $116.6m to nearly $90m in June – pretty extraordinary for a game to post a month-on-month revenue drop of nearly $27m and still emerge as the second top earner worldwide.
Candy Crush Saga posted its third consecutive month of IAP revenue decline since posting an all-time monthly earnings high of $89m back in March; June’s revenue of $81m is a not-insignificant month-on-month revenue drop of $5m.
PUBG Mobile revenue also dropped significantly month-on-month by around $6.6m. June’s earnings of just over $72m are the lowest since April 2019.
Completing the top five is Roblox, whose revenue for June is nearly identical to May – a little over $67.9m. Expect a nice summer bump this and next month when school’s out for summer.
Royal Match leapfrogs Coin Master into sixth, with Dream Games’ puzzler posting another all-time revenue high of $65.6m – up by $7m month-on-month.
Having overtaken Candy Crush Saga on downloads in June, Dream Games still has some way to go to beat Candy Crush Saga’s monthly revenue, but if it keeps adding a few million to its earnings every month – as it has been since launch – it could overtake King’s puzzler by the end of 2023.
Coin Master revenue dropped by nearly $6m month-on-month in June, it lowest total since February. It was regularly breaking $80m in monthly earnings during 2021, but now earns around $65m a month, and has been doing so for the last year.
Is Honkai: Star Rail stealing away Genshin Impact’s biggest spenders? It seems increasingly likely: we asked the same question last month, after Genshin revenue dropped from $96m in April to $58m in May.
Another drop in June to just under $52m – a record low – suggests that Hoyoverse’s games could be eating themselves. Genshin Impact was regularly breaking $100m in monthly earnings at the end of 2022 and start of 2023.
Playrix’s Gardenscapes is down month-on-month to the tune of around $6m, though it has been on a mighty impressive run since March, so may be levelling out a little.
Another month of IAP revenue growth for Pokémon Go will cheer the folks at Niantic a little after a difficult week. It’s back up above $40m for the first time since March.
June ’s top grossing games worldwide 11-20
11. Homescapes (Playrix): $36.81m
12. Monster Strike (Xflag): $36.68m
13. Monopoly Go (Scopely): $34.78m
14. Clash of Clans (Supercell): $31.28m
15. Township (Playrix): $29.71m
16. Fishdom (Playrix): $28.57m
17. Fantasy Westward Journey (Netease): $28.56m
18. Romance of the Three Kingdoms (Linxi Games): $28.1m
19. Baseball Spirits (Konami): $28.84m
20. Fate/Grand Order (Aniplex): $27.21m
Scopely’s Monopoly Go is up from May’s total of $24m to $35m in June, a great start for the Coin Master-inspired board game. Downloads have slowed a little, though.
The rest of the top 20 are pretty steady, though Konami’s Baseball Spirits has suddenly leapt up to 19th spot, having posted IAP revenue of $15.3m in May and $27.8m in June – a huge rise that’s in keeping with its very spiky earnings graph.
Outside the top 20, Netease’s incoming Stumble Guys / Fall Guys competitor Eggy Party is up into 24th spot, already has UGC functionality and a load of game modes. It’s still China-only currently, but could be a big hit when it goes global – it has already earned $188m in IAP revenue from China alone.
Thirsty shooter Goddess of Victory: Nikke posted its weakest numbers since launch in November 2022 with $22m, down month-on-month by $12.5m.
Another very spiky game, Dragon Ball Legends, jumped up from earning $11.6m in May to $20.1m in June, and Konami’s eFootball seems to be quietly doing well, earning nearly $20m last month.
A final word on Clash Royale, which has been earning $8-10m per month since the start of 2023. It generated $16.76m in June, its best month of earnings since May 2022. Its Card Evolution event, announced through a video soundtracked by Tenacious D, must have done the business.