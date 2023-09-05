August’s top mobile game downloads worldwide

Here are the most-downloaded games worldwide from last month, according to Appmagic data.
There’s commentary below on which way the top twenty downloads are trending. For comparison, July‘s top downloads are through the link.
Roblox is the top download worldwide for the second month running, thanks to a nice download bump over the school summer holidays. But Roblox’s lead over Subway Surfers was cut to within a million downloads in August compared to gap of around 2m in July.
And as ever, Royal Match‘s relentless rise continues; Dream Games added over a million more downloads to its August total compared to July, posting yet another record total of 17.66m installs – not far off Subway Surfers and Roblox. The top three will be tight in September’s numbers if it continues growing.
There’s a surprise new entry at four: CDT Puzzle Studio’s Tic Tac Toe game. It jumped up last month to record over 16m installs after posting 7.3m in July.
Most of those August downloads were from India – over 4m – and it also generated over a million installs in Brazil and Indonesia last month. CDT Puzzle Studio is based in Vietnam, and looking at its catalogue has a pretty random mix of hypercasual-like games.
Scopely’s Monopoly Go was up again month-on-month from July’s total installs of around 13m to August’s best ever figure of 15.76m. Ludo King’s steady performance continued with yet another monthly total of around 15m, and there’s another newbie in seventh: Football League 2023.
The football sim posted monthly downloads of around 11.5m in December 2022 and February 2023, then dropped off significantly before suddenly spiking again last month to hit an all-time best of over 13.7m – just in time for the new football season in many countries. It is Singapore-based developer Mobile Soccer’s only game on the stores, according to Appmagic.
As noted in last week’s data drop column, SayGames’ My Perfect Hotel also suddenly leapt up the charts last month, hitting number one on iOS in the US and elsewhere. Its August total of over 13m is its biggest monthly install total by a long way, ahead of its previous best of around 6m in December 2022.
Like Ludo King, Garena’s Free Fire tends to post a very similar download total every month – it has been attracting 11-12m monthly installs since March, and August was no exception.
But perhaps the biggest surprise of the month is the continued decline of King’s Candy Crush Saga. It dipped below 12m monthly installs in August for the first time since September 2021, according to Appmagic’s data.
This is especially odd after a colossal spike in January saw installs break 20m. That was followed by three steady months of generating around 15m monthly downloads, and it got around 13m installs in June and July. It’s in danger of dropping out of the top ten downloads chart next month if the trend continues – it was only ~100k ahead of My Talking Tom 2 in 11th spot.
August’s top downloads worldwide: 11-20
11. My Talking Tom 2 (Outfit7): 11.58m
12. Gangster Crime: Rope Hero City (Amobear Studio): 10.93m
13. Race Master 3D (SayGames): 10.75m
14. Block Blast Adventure (Hungry Studio): 10.37m
15. Stumble Guys (Scopely): 10.19m
16. 8 Ball Pool (Miniclip): 10.09m
17. Bridge Race (Supersonic): 10.08m
18. Traffic Rider (Skgames): 10.07m
19. My Talking Angela (Outfit7): 9.87m
20. Merge War: Monster vs Cyberman (Alien Game): 9.76m
A mix of the usual suspects and some newbies in the top 20 for August. First, the newbies: GTA-meets-Spider-Man game Gangster Crime: Rope Hero City almost hit 11m downloads in its first full month of release, while Merge War debuted in the top 20 with close to 10m downloads. The latter is yet another game that takes inspiration from those viral ‘Skibidi Toilet’ videos.
Of the usual suspects in this bracket, Stumble Guys was the big mover. It got a big month-on-month boost, likely down to a big in-game Mr Beast promo (and perhaps also increased chatter around the game’s debut on PlayStation and Xbox). It is up from around 7m installs in July to over 10m in August.
Just outside the top 20, it’s worth mentioning some other new entries. Botanica Global’s Real Car Driving got over 8m downloads in its first full month of release and Android-only Roblock Gym Clicker (from the excellently-named studio Rocket Succeed Together) generated nearly 8m downloads in August.