Data drop: big money deals and updates from Nitro, Netflix, Azur, AppsFlyer, TapNation, Playtika, EA and more

Nitro signs €9m deal with Netflix
Autogun Heroes maker Nitro Games has struck a deal with Netflix worth €9m to make a new multiplatform game based on an undisclosed IP. The game is expected to be finished in 2026, the Finnish firm said.
Data and marketing firm AppsFlyer has acquired analytics outfit Devtodev for an undisclosed fee. Devtodev was founded in 2014 to help game-makers optimise retention, conversions and increase personalisation.
“Together with devtodev, we’re immensely proud to build the next generation of growth analytics and deliver privacy-first measurement products,” said AppsFlyer cofounder and CEO Oren Kaniel.
Azur Games acquired Good Job Games’ portfolio
Hypercasual publisher Azur Games has bought up all of Turkish firm Good Job Games’ titles. No specific numbers were released as part of the announcement, but Azur did say Good Job had launched over 35 games and got over 3bn downloads across its portfolio since the company began in 2017.
Good Job previously also sold Zen Match to Coin Master maker Moon Active, and a couple of weeks ago Azur bought up Tastypill’s portfolio, too.
TapNation lands new €15m funding
French hyper and hybridcasual publisher TapNation has just raised a new round of funding. A fresh injection of €15m (~$16m) will be used by TapNation to “broaden its portfolio, fortify its growth strategy, and bolster its technological capabilities.” according to the announcement.
Playtika financials: revenue down, profitability and direct-to-consumer slightly up
Israeli publisher Playtika has just announced its Q3 2023 financial results, showing a year-on-year drop in revenue and active users but a narrow rise in EBITDA plus decent growth in its direct to consumer business.
Revenue for the three months ended September 30 was $630.1m, down 2.7% YoY. Credit adjusted EBITDA was narrowly up YoY by 1% to $205.6m, and – alarmingly – net income was down 44.4% YoY to $37.9m.
Playtika’s direct to consumer platform ended the quarter with $161m in revenue, up 6.8% YoY.
Mobile revenue to hit $139.3bn by 2030, says Midia
Research firm Midia put out some bold 2030 forecasts in a new report last week, and gamesindustry.biz got a closer peek at its findings.
Midia says that the games business as a whole has “arguably peaked”, with a “new growth driver” needed to keep all the graphs pointing upwards. Still, it forecasts that the games industry will reach global annual revenue of $300bn+ from 3.8bn active players by 2030.
For 2023, Midia forecasts total game industry revenue of $223.1bn from 2.88bn players. Both of those numbers are up year-on-year by low single digits. Of that $223.1bn in 2023, $105.2bn is from mobile, with console and PC predicted to generate $45.3bn and $36.4bn respectively.
Looking way ahead to 2030, Midia forecasts total global game industry revenue of over $300bn from 3.8bn active players. Of that figure, mobile is expected to take up $139.3bn of the total, with console up to $61.2bn and PC rising to $40.7bn.
Pikmin Bloom passes $20m+ on its second birthday
Niantic and Nintendo have now earned over $20m from walking game Pikmin Bloom, according to Appmagic data. Lifetime downloads are just over 8.7m to date, according to the data firm.
The game just passed its second birthday, and is currently running a month-long event to celebrate.
EA’s mobile games earned $304m last quarter
The success of EA Sports FC – formerly known as FIFA – stole most of the headlines after EA’s financials, but the publishing giant also confirmed its mobile earnings for Q2 2024 as well.
Mobile division revenue was down 5% YoY for the three months ended September 30 2023: net revenue from mobile was $304m, down from $320m in the same period the year prior.