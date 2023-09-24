Jobs digest: moves at East Side Games, Tripledot, Wildlife, Carry1st, SuperScale and more

Here every week, we’ve got the biggest moves and promotions from across the mobile games business, all in one spot.
East Side Games: Joshua Nilson has departed from the company after a 14-year stint that saw him serve as studio manager, COO and CEO. He will now be pursuing new opportunities.
Tripledot Studios: The Woodoku maker hired eight new folks in August: former Ruby Games product manager Ozan Gunes is now associate product manager, and is joined by 2D graphic designer Darya Bulbenka, technical artist Gabriel Ramiro, level designer Gisela Andhika Sari, Unity software engineer Mateusz Zawisza, QA engineer Miguel Ribeiro, HR business partner Ricci Saadi Wijaya and business intelligence manager Shuma Mursal.
Wildlife: The Tennis Clash maker’s vice president of operations Lucas Lima has left the company to build something new. He departs after nearly five years at the firm, and was previously manager and principal at Bain & Company.
SuperScale: The game growth agency has hired former BoomBit head of marketing Karina Lavushkina as marketing strategist. Prior to BoomBit Lavushkina worked in marketing and PR at War Robots developer Pixonic and also helped organise B2B gaming conference, DevGAMM.
Carry1st: The growing publisher announced on LinkedIn this past week that it had passed 100 staff. It welcomed a flurry of new faces who joined over the summer, including former Razer and Coda Payments exec Guillaume Noé, who is now VP of growth and platform, former Faceit and DAZN exec Mahmoud El-Azzeh, who is the new VP of product and ex-Socialpoint, and ex-Ubisoft lead growth manager Marilyne Chasseur.
The firm also hired ex-Playrix art director Vanja Babic, senior growth manager and Gameloft veteran Anastasia Makarova and lead growth manager Aysegul Tufekci Isil, a former Masomo exec.
Also new at Carry1st: lead commerce PM Adekunle Kunle-Hassan, customer service associate Alexander Obi, management accountant Basil Oogolla, customer service associate Blessing Adedigba, people partner Fiona Maingi, senior data analyst Gjorgji Mavrodiev, senior legal counsel Gorata Makepe, creative project manager Imane El Friakh, ASO manager Lela Cvetkovska, executive assistant Maggie Zaki, customer service associate Ngozi Augustina Nwachukwu, software engineer Oghenetega Ochukome, technical artist Olga Protska, video editor and animator Reda Rami, graphic designer Sara Chelhaoui, senior engineering manager Shiraaz Moollatjie and data analyst Vivek Goyal.
AppsFlyer: Brian Murphy has taken on a new role as head of gaming and new product strategy. He steps up having joined the firm in 2019 from Buildbox, where he was bizdev VP.
Miniclip: Pedro Medeiros has been appointed product manager, moving over from his role as admon manager. He joined Miniclip in 2021 from an admon role at Space Sheep games.