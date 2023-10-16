Jobs digest: new faces at Tripledot, Nordeus, Sandsoft, Craftsman+, Hutch and more

Here every Monday, we’ve got the biggest moves and promotions from across the mobile games business, all in one spot.
Tripledot: There were no fewer that 19 new starters at the Woodoku maker in September. The more senior hires include technical director Deepak Kumar, bizdev manager Salman Khan, technical product manager Anna Perlejewska, lead level designer Faisal Akbar and lead QA engineer M. Rizky Maizan.
In the art and design department there’s new lead animator Jehan Toekan, associate lead technical artist Juan Polanco, 3D artist Ahmad Syarif, junior 2D artist Karin Damara and junior level designer Erika Tania Michelle.
Elsewhere there’s new scriptwriter Fikra Fadilla, product analyst Luke Belto, data scientist Rafael Murcia, lifecycle marketing manager Shelley Drogt, HR operations manager Weronika Bujnowska and – last but not least – four new marketing analysts: Irene Ariussanto, James Wheeler, Wiseryon Saragi and Ryan O’Rourke.
Nordeus: The Top Eleven maker has hired 15 new folks in recent weeks. They are product manager Aleksandar Soškić, graphics engineer Nemanja Milanovic, game developer Vukan Antic, UA specialist Dušan Višnjič, graphic designer Danilo Trbojević and software engineer Aleksandar Marinković.
There’s also data engineer Dejan Dopud, business analyst Aleksa Petrović and QA engineers Aleksa Vuković, Nemanja Janković and Stefan Curović.
Finally there’s executive assistants Jelena Novaković and Ana Ilic, finance associate Nikola Raičević and employer branding coordinator Katarina Stevanović.
Sandsoft Games: Former Social Point, Square Enix and Popcore product manager Albert Camps has joined Sandsoft as senior product manager. He moves over from Popcore’s Barcelona studio, where he was most recently director of product management, leading titles including Pull The Pin and Tap Away.
Craftsman+: The adtech firm led by former AppLovin exec Alex Merutka has appointed three new execs. Nancy Roberts is now the company’s president, and moves to Craftsman+ from her role as CMO and MD of retargeting platform YouAppi.
Roberts is joined by former Luna Labs / IronSource leader Alex Yashayev, who is now director of customer success at Craftsman+. Gaston Altobelli is appointed director of financial planning and analysis, moving over from Jampp where he was head of finance.
Hutch: Three more new starters at the London-based racing game studio this week. Seb Jordan, formerly of NaturalMotion, Loveshark and Flavourworks, joins as producer. Laura Milford moves from Penguin Random House to become licensing manager and 11 year Dovetail games veteran Emma Hearn joins as senior marketing artist.
Nitro Games: The Autogun Heroes maker has appointed Elina Seppälä as its new executive producer. She joins to lead the delivery of Nitro’s B2B projects and has previously served on multiple boards after leaving her role as director at renewable energy firm Stora Enso.
Redline Games: The Indian hypercasual game-maker has hired Rishi Rithik as its new creative product manager. He joins from Gigantrix Games, and has previously also worked for Sumo and Level2 Games.
GameDesire Group: The Polish firm formerly known as Ganymede has appointed Michal Kostrzewa as its new CEO. He returned to the firm in March as general manager from Huawei, where he worked in bizdev for the phone-maker’s AppGallery app store.
Cosmic Lounge: The Finnish firm has appointed Raine Mäki as its new QA director. He joins from Dazzle Rocks where he was quality lead, and has previously served as head of QA at Seriously and QA director at Rovio.
Eyeball Games: Mark Lester Alminaza is now game asset designer at the startup studio formed by the makers of 8 Ball Pool. He joins from Vibelab in Riyadh, where he was senior 3D artist.