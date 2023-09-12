Netflix just signed Football Manager from arch rival Apple Arcade

Sports Interactive’s Football Manager series just made a big-money transfer from Apple Arcade to Netflix.
The Sega-owned studio confirmed today that Netflix will be the exclusive home of Football Manager Mobile 2024. It’ll be released on November 6.
The Mobile edition of the series has been an ever-present at the top of the premium iOS charts for years, and the Touch edition of the game has been consistently among Apple Arcade’s top games ever since it launched.
“Whether they’re an established Football Manager fan or a first-time player, Netflix members around the world will now have access to FM in the same app as their favourite films and TV shows,” reads the announcement.
Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson added: “More than 230 million people around the world will now have access to our already popular Mobile series through their Netflix memberships.”
The eyebrow-raising transfer follows another Apple favourite, Monument Valley, over to Netflix. Ustwo Games and Netflix announced earlier this year that the original game and its sequel are coming to the streaming service in 2024, with “more to come” – most likely Monument Valley 3 – after that.
This spring Apple added a flurry of new titles to Arcade, mostly reworked editions of existing premium or free to play games. Since then, new, original titles have slowed down somewhat. Netflix, meanwhile, has been adding a mix of new, original titles and catalogue ports to its service.
The streaming giant also made a bit of a splash at Gamescom by revealing that Super Evil Megacorp is working on a Rebel Moon game.