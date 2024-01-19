New games now: CSR 3 rolls into soft launch plus Elder Scrolls Castles, FashionVerse, AEW and more

Sound clever in meetings with this concise snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Here every Friday you’ll find big games gone global, fresh soft launches, the latest release dates and everything in between.
CSR 3 (Zynga)
Zynga and NaturalMotion quietly released an Android-only version of CSR 3 in Malaysia earlier this week. As you can see in the video above, the CSR community has already been playing it and posting footage of the game to YouTube.
The big innovation with the new game appears to be cornering, which is referenced in the store screenshots above, while the store blurb mentions taking “high-performance cars on a globe-trotting journey steeped in car culture, iconic brands, and intense competition.”
The Elder Scrolls: Castles (Bethesda)
Pre-registration is open now for this new Elder Scrolls-themed base-builder, built by the same team that created Fallout Shelter.
The Elder Scrolls: Castles is soft launched in the Philippines and “will be available to more countries in the coming months”, Bethesda said. The game originally leaked back in September 2023 as an Android-only game launched in the US only.
FashionVerse (Tilting Point)
Fashion house Tommy Hilfiger assisted Tilting Point and developer Brandible on this new fashion game, which is out now through Netflix and the regular iOS and Android stores.
AEW: Rise to the Top (EastSide Games)
This wrestling-themed idle game from licensed game-maker EastSide is now out worldwide on iOS and Android.
Run Legends (Talofa Games)
This new gamified running app is from Talofa Games, which as GamesBeat reported earlier this week has just raised $6.3m in seed funding. The v1 of its app is out now on iOS and Android.
War Robots (My Games/iDreamSky)
My Games’ flagship shooter has launched in China with the help of publishing partner iDreamSky. The game is available now on Apple’s App Store and across multiple Android app stores.
Soul Strike! (Com2uS)
This is a new idle RPG from the publisher of Summoner’s War, and it’s out worldwide now on iOS and Android.
Armor Attack (Kek Entertainment)
The press release we got on this one describes it as a “tactical crossplay vehicle-based shooter”. It is the debut game from Kek Entertainment, a team made up of former Pixonic developers who worked on War Robots. It is coming this year on iOS, Android, PC and Mac, with consoles to come in the future.
Grift: Scam Tycoon (Bodeville)
The two-person indie studio behind this title describe it as a ‘dress-up scam sim game’. It’s the second title from the studio after silicon valley satire Chief Emoji Officer, and it’s out now on iOS and Android.
Art of Rally (Funselektor)
This indie racer is out now on iOS at $4.99, but will go up to $7.99 after two weeks. It’ll come to Android at a later date, says the developer.
Gears Forever
TouchArcade reports that Gears Forever is the sequel to 2011 ball-rolling iOS puzzler Gears, and is out now on iOS and Android. The original’s level-based play has been turned into endless stages for this sequel.