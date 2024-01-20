TapNation acquires UAHero

French hyper/hybridcasual publisher TapNation has snapped up user acquisition firm UAhero.
TapNation, the publisher of Thief Puzzle, Ice Cream Inc. and Giant Rush, swooped for Turkish firm UAhero in order to strengthen its UA efforts, TapNation chief marketing officer Vincent Février told us.
“The UA hero team has developed a very innovative product, driven by automation and AI. We are excited to integrate the team, and the tool is already having a big impact on our UA capabilities and our team. It also aligns with our strategy of going further into casual games and growing our IAP share of revenue.”
UAhero will now operate as a subsidiary to TapNation, providing services that help the publisher identify and reach the right audiences, optimise acquisition campaigns and maximise monetisation opportunities, the companies said.
UAhero co-founder Oz Silahtar said of the deal: “We are thrilled to have UAhero join TapNation after a long-standing collaboration, and we deeply believe in our shared vision and our amazing team.”
As we reported previously, TapNation raised a new €15m (~$16m) round of funding back in November 2023, not long after the publisher announced it had reached 1bn downloads across its 100-game plus portfolio.
TapNation CEO Hervé Montoute added: “User acquisition and monetisation have always been essential to our success, and this partnership allows us to take our strategies to new heights.”
“With the potential of UAhero, we are confident in our ability to reach and engage a wider audience, thereby driving our growth while providing the best possible gaming experiences.”