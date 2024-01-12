New games now: Honor of Kings is going global, COD Mobile adds PC, Devil May Cry drops, ‘Coin Master at sea’ and more

Sound clever in meetings with this concise snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Here every Friday you’ll find big games gone global, fresh soft launches, the latest release dates and everything in between.
Honor of Kings (Level Infinite)
The monster MOBA that has dominated the top grossing chart for years is going global in 2024, a second try for the title in the west after Tencent re-worked Honor of Kings and released it as Arena of Valor back in 2016.
Developer Timi and publisher Level Infinite have said the game already has 100m daily players in China, and it is already live in Brazil. It’ll open up in Turkey and select countries in the CIS, South Asia and MENA soon as well.
There are no plans to launch the game on PC and console at this stage.
Call of Duty: Mobile (Activision)
Gamingonphone and several Twitter/X accounts like Leakers on Duty have reported that Call of Duty: Mobile is quietly being tested in China as a PC release.
A beta is running from January 4-13, says Gamingonphone, though naturally there’s no official confirmation of the test. As you can see in the above trailer, a new fantasy-themed ‘Soldier’s Tale’ season has just begun in the standard mobile game.
Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat (YunChang Games/NebulaJoy/Capcom)
This one’s out now worldwide on iOS and Android. Publisher YunChang and developer NebulaJoy state that the game has been overseen by the DMC team at Capcom, and includes fan-favourite characters and locations from the hack-and-slash console games.
Go Go Magnet! (Oh BiBi)
Think ‘Coin Master at sea’ and you’re close to this magnet-fishing game from Frag Pro Shooter maker Oh BiBi. It’s out worldwide on iOS and Android now.
Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice (Com2uS, NetEase & 11 Bit Studios)
Pre-orders opened this week for the mobile edition of this popular PC strategy game on both iOS and Android. An ‘early access’ launch is coming soon for players in the US, UK and Philippines only, while a global launch is set for later this year.
Sea of Conquest (FunPlus)
State of Survival maker FunPlus says its new pirate-themed strategy game gathered a mighty 100m downloads during its soft launch. It has now gone global on iOS and Android.
Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (Boss Fight)
This new Netflix interactive story is made by acquired studio Boss Fight and arrived alongside a new Money Heist TV spin-off, Berlin. It is, however, based on the La Perla de Barcelona heist from the original TV series.
BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team (Oh BiBi)
This colourful 3v3 online arena shooter hits Apple Arcade on February 1. It’s from Oh BiBi, the French firm behind Frag Pro Shooter and the new release mentioned above, Go Go Magnet.
Words in Progress (Gamious)
This word game is also coming to Apple Arcade in February, from Netherlands-based developer and publisher Gamious.