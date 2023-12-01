New games now: Need for Speed mobile leaks, Tencent takes on Stumble Guys, Netflix gets GTA and more

Sound clever in meetings with this concise snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Here every Friday you’ll find big games gone global, fresh soft launches, the latest release dates and everything in between.
Need for Speed Mobile (EA)
YouTuber Techzamazing leaked a load of footage from a new Need For Speed Mobile beta earlier this week, which shows its mightily impressive visuals and open world gameplay. According to Techzamazing the game’s product page says it’ll have 30 licensed cars and feature cop chases. EA has not officially announced this game so it’s unlikely to be arriving soon, but it’s good to know the publishing giant hasn’t given up on mobile after it cancelled its last big bet Apex Legends Mobile.
DreamStar / Project: Fun Party (Tencent)
Gamingonphone spotted this one, which appears to be Tencent’s take on party platformers like Epic’s Fall Guys, Scopely’s Stumble Guys and Netease’s Eggy Party. So you know the drill – colourful, physicsy multiplayer action with deep character customisation.
It was announced as DreamStar but according to Gamingonphone it is also known as Project: Fun Party as part of a Canada-only early access test on Google Play,
Hello Neighbor Nicky’s Diaries (TinyBuild)
We only just spotted this one: the latest Hello Neighbor game from TinyBuild is out for pre-order on iOS and Android. It’ll be released next week, on December 6.
Makeover Match (Tactile Games)
The match-and-makeover game from Lily’s Garden maker Tactile Games appears to have been rebooted – Appmagic data says that after getting around 700k downloads in May, installs dropped off dramatically over the summer and autumn and have just rocketed up to around 700k again. It’s out now on iOS and Android worldwide.
Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King (Garena)
Free Fire publisher Garena said that this new RPG has hit number one in 100 markets since its release earlier this week. It’s based on the anime series Black Clover and has spent a long time in pre-order, hence the strong start.
Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal (Feral)
This premium rerelease of the old IO Hitman console game is out now on iOS and Android at a relatively beefy $14.99 / £12.49.
Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition (HandyGames)
Another high-priced premium rerelease: HandyGames’ mobile reworking of the cult RPG is $24.99 / £20.99 on the App Store and Google Play now.
Rooms (Things, Inc)
This is an interesting games-adjacent app that has been featured by Apple since it launched worldwide on November 17. It’s a UGC-powered, Minecrafty building game that allows you to create and share your own interactive ‘Rooms’.
Par for the Dungeon (Sleeping Giant)
This looks fun – a golf-adventure game with a similar look and feel to the excellent Subpar Pool. Having got some traction on Steam, it’s now available worldwide on iOS and Android.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Rockstar)
In case you somehow missed this on Wednesday, Netflix is adding its most high-profile games yet to the service with these PS2 remasters. And yes, we’ll remind you once again that we predicted these games will end up on Netflix several weeks ago. It’ll be Monument Valley 3 next, we’re sure.