New games now: Star Wars: Hunters, GTA: The Trilogy, Braid, Zenless Zone Zero plus fresh cuts from Peak, NetEase and more

Sound clever in meetings with this concise snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Here every Friday you’ll find big games gone global, fresh soft launches, the latest release dates and everything in between.
This week’s new games digest is sponsored by Playroom, a lightning-fast backend multiplayer toolkit for games. Build and scale games effortlessly, with zero server setup and no maintenance required.
Star Wars: Hunters (Zynga)
Another delay to this UK-made arena shooter was confirmed this week by a tweet/post on Twitter/X. Star Wars: Hunters’ worldwide launch will now be in 2024, though Zynga promised to add more new features as it approaches launch across Switch, iOS and Android.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (Rockstar)
This one’s now officially missing in action. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released on modern consoles two years ago, and was originally slated for a mobile release in the first half of 2022. That later slipped to Take-Two’s fiscal 2023, which ended in March. In the firm’s latest financials, it is now listed as a loose ‘TBA’. Speculation time: if this ever does resurface, we think it’ll be on Netflix.
Braid, Anniversary Edition (Thekla)
This indie classic is coming back to a multitude of platforms on April 30 2024, including Netflix. The new Anniversary Edition of the 2008 puzzle platformer has spruced up visuals, sound and extra features like a developer commentary track. Players can also switch from the original to the new version as they play.
Zenless Zone Zero (Mihoyo)
The next open-world RPG from the maker of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail is now taking sign-ups for its second closed beta. But Mihoyo has not confirmed when the beta will begin, and the game’s global release is still to be confirmed.
Match Factory (Peak/Zynga)
The new game from the maker of Toon Blast and Toy Blast is a 3D match puzzler with tile sorting elements. It’s available worldwide now exclusively on iOS; there’s no word just yet on an Android launch.
Blood Strike (NetEase)
This is effectively NetEase’s take on Call of Duty Warzone. Gamingonphone reports that it is currently in soft launch across South East Asia, and a global launch is expected in March 2024.
Command & Conquer: Legions (Level Infinite)
Tencent confirmed this week that its take on the classic RTS series will launch at some point in 2024 on iOS and Android. Above there’s also a video from developer Yorha Studios, in which CEO Sidney Tang explains how the firm plans to interpret the IP for modern mobile players.
Dark and Darker Mobile (Krafton)
Developed by Krafton studio Bluehole, this mobile edition of the cult Steam hit doesn’t have a date yet, but it does now have a teaser trailer (above). It’s a mix of extraction-type mechanics set in a Dark Souls-y fantasy world.
Crunchyroll Game Vault (Various)
As reported by VGC, Crunchyroll added games to its streaming service this week, offering a selection of IAP and ad-free games, much like Netflix.
It is called Crunchyroll Game Vault and is only available on Android right now, with iOS coming “very soon”. Subscribers signed up to the Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan tiers can now download five games: Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, River City Girls, Wolfstride, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery and Inbento.
Potion Permit (Playdigious)
Indie game publisher Playdigious is bringing another deep cut to mobile. Cosy life sim Potion Permit is coming to iOS and Android on February 6th, and pre-orders are open now.
Slap (Integrated Reality Labs)
This is pitched as effectively enabling “player-vs.-player Pokemon Go” through use of location technology. Slap is a hub of sorts for players of what developer Integrated Reality Labs calls “classic neighbourhood games” like tag, hide and seek, capture the flag and Assassin. Available only on the App Store for now, this edition is an early ‘minimum viable product’ and will be updated regularly as it gathers steam.
Toyverse (Cocone)
Pre-registration for this metaverse-y multiplayer playground opens in early December ahead of its US launch in early 2024, says its Japanese creator Cocone.