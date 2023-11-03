New games now: Warcraft Rumble, Resident Evil, Kingdom Hearts, Warhammer, Sonic and more

Sound clever in meetings with this concise snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Here every Friday you’ll find big games gone global, fresh soft launches, the latest release dates and everything in between.
Warcraft Rumble (Blizzard)
This long-awaited action-strategy battler was first officially revealed as Warcraft Arclight Rumble back in May 2022; today, it’s finally out worldwide on iOS and Android.
At the time of writing it is already top of the US and UK iOS charts, it has yet to make its mark in the Google Play charts, though.
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
This showcase for Apple’s new tech is out now, but only playable on iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max and iPads with an M1 chip or later. It is the full game as it appeared on PC and consoles when it first launched in 2021, just squeezed into Apple hardware.
Resident Evil Village is free to start, with a one-off IAP to unlock the full game. The IAPs for the full game is listed as £13 in the UK, with £9.99 for a DLC pack and £1.59 for an ‘All Access Voucher’.
Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link (Square)
As spotted by VGC, Square has a new Kingdom Hearts game incoming, subtitled Missing Link. It is going into beta for UK and Australian players on iOS between November 29 and December 8, with a separate beta for Android coming in January 2024. Square describes it as “a GPS-based action RPG”, so there appears to be some sort of geographical element to it.
Sea of Conquest (FunPlus)
State of Survival maker FunPlus’ newest title Sea of Conquest is now in soft launch on Google Play and is going global on iOS “shortly”. It’s a strategy game with naval battles and some Fallout Shelter-like base building and management.
Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge (Everguild)
This latest Warhammer game is a CCG from card game specialist Everguild, maker of fellow Warhammer game Horus Heresy Legions and Drakenlords: RPG Card Duels. It’s out now worldwide on iOS and Android.
Greedy Wizards (8 Bit Bandits)
Here’s a first peek at the debut game from 8 Bit Bandits, a new Wildlife-backed studio formed by King veterans Robert Woodburn and Stephen Jarrett. It was described by Jarrett on LinkedIn as a “multiplayer PVE dungeon crawler”.
Apple Arcade’s end-of-year line-up
Eight new additions are dropping on Apple Arcade between now and Christmas, the tech giant confirmed this week. In chronological order they are:
Superb crossword-alike Knotwords+ gets re-jigged and re-released through Arcade today, another absolute banger from indie game royalty Zach Gage.
Sega and Sports Interactive’s Football Manager 2024 Touch is coming November 6, right after the Mobile edition drops on Netflix (For those– understandably – confused: Touch is closer to the PC edition, while Mobile is much more streamlined).
Another indie classic Downwell+ (Devolver) arrives on November 17, a superb platform shooter from Japanese indie creator Ojiro Fumoto. Then there’s GameHouse’s Delicious – Miracle of Life+, another narrative-heavy time management game on November 24.
Into December there’s Gameloft’s life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition on the fifth, a PC and console game ported over to Apple devices with some of the additional expansion pass content included. On the same day, December 5, there’s new Sega 3D platformer Sonic Dream Team, developed by UK studio Hardlight.
Two more titles arrive on December 5 to round out the year: oil rush sim Turmoil+ (Gamious) gets reworked and added to Arcade and GungHo spin-off Puzzle & Dragons Story expands the Japanese favourite’s universe with a combo of match puzzles and creature collecting and upgrading.
Art of Rally (Noodlecake/Funselektor)
This indie hit is coming to iOS and Android in “mid-December”, says a press release from its PR agency. It’ll initially be out for $4.99, and will rising to $7.99 two weeks after launch.
Coromon (Tragsoft/Freedom Games)
As reported by Gamingonphone, this Pokémon-like pixel art RPG is coming to iOS and Android on November 8. It’s a free-to-start game with a one-off IAP to unlock the full game, which was previously released on Steam and Switch.