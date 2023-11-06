Jobs digest: new faces at Appcharge, Google, Outfit7, Formation, Tactile and more

Here every Monday, we’ve got the biggest moves and promotions from across the mobile games business, all in one spot.
Appcharge: The Tel Aviv-based white-label sales platform for mobile game publishers has hired industry veteran Miikka Luotio as business development VP.
Luotio joins Appcharge from Xsolla, where he was director of enterprise and strategic partnerships. He has previously worked in senior roles at SuperScale, Tilting Point, Flaregames, Rovio, Popcap, Wooga and Digital Chocolate.
Google: The tech giant has promoted Burton Mosmans as senior growth manager in its AppDev Accelerate division. Mosman steps up having joined the platform holder from ecommerce firm Yellowgrape, and has previously served in marketing and growth at Unilever.
Simay Sena Karaağaç has also been promoted at Google. She steps into the role of product marketing manager having previously served as associate product marketing manager for apps and gaming, having started out at Google in 2020.
Outfit7: The My Talking Tom maker has appointed Kelly Bender as lead narrative designer. Bender has previously worked in narrative design for Dungeon Hunter 6 maker Goat Games, Nifty Llama, Magic Pockets, GoGame and Ubisoft Singapore.
Formation Games: The maker of ambitious football management game Club has welcomed football influencer Manny Brown as an investor in the studio. Brown has 2m subscribers to his YouTube channel and is also founder of Under the Radar FC.
Tactile Games: There are three more new starters at the Lily’s Garden maker this week. Christina Kokkalis joins as senior game developer from MovieStarPlanet, where she held a similar role; Álvaro Hernández Inostroza is appointed solutions architect, moving over from Evernote, and Jules Thomas is now QA games tester, having previously worked at The Tiny Digital Factory as live ops manager.
PocketGamer.biz: The mobile games industry site has hired Craig Chapple as its new head of content. He joins from a similar role at Raptor PR. Chapple has previously also served as mobile insights strategist at Sensor Tower, senior editor at PocketGamer.biz, online editor at Nintendo Europe and deputy editor at Develop.
Cosmic Lounge: The Finnish startup has hired Gus Viegas as its new vice president of marketing. He’ll be leading marketing, UA and admon at the studio, and arrives from Lessmore, where he was head of growth. He’s also held senior marketing roles at Skunkworks, Rovio and Lightneer.
FunPlus: Jan-Philipp Rieke has joined the State of Survival maker as its new international HR manager. He joins from Applike, where he was head of talent.