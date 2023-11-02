October’s top grossing mobile games worldwide

Here are last month’s top grossing mobile games worldwide, according to Appmagic data.
These numbers are estimates of developer earnings from IAP, and do not include Apple and Google’s 30% cut or ad revenue.
There’s commentary on which way the biggest earners are trending and other interesting tidbits from the top 20 and beyond below.
Most games might worry about an $8m month-on-month earnings decline; not so Honor of Kings, which topped the revenue charts once more with $107m in IAPs in October. $107m is a huge amount of money, of course, but is still some way off the $180m Tencent’s monster MOBA posted at its peak in October 2021.
Scopely’s Monopoly Go has dropped off on the downloads side, but is maintaining revenue momentum nicely with another month-on-month rise to nearly $90m. After some huge monthly revenue rises since launch in April, it’ll be fun to see if Monopoly Go can keep it rolling through the end of the year and beyond.
Royal Match is also settling into a steady rhythm after a wild rise, posting another month of earnings in the $80-85m bracket. PUBG Mobile is down a little month-on-month again, while Honkai: Star Rail is up by around $5m compared to September.
Roblox broke $70m in October for the first time since July, and Genshin Impact continued to rise month-on-month to hit a similar total, overtaking Candy Crush Saga which despite dropping two places was up slightly on September’s total earnings. While downloads are declining for King’s crown jewel, that’s not having too much of an effect on revenue – its player base is pretty entrenched at this point.
The rhythm of Monster Strike’s events and updates make it a very spiky game in terms of revenue. Whatever it did in October worked – it posted its best revenue month since May 2020, earning developer Xflag a cool $58m.
Moon Active’s Coin Master, meanwhile, hung onto a top ten spot despite posting its sixth consecutive monthly revenue decline. It was down to $54m in monthly earnings for October, and might possibly be feeling the effects of Monopoly Go’s success.
October’s top grossing mobile games 11-20
11. Gardenscapes (Playrix): $45.4m
12. Pokémon Go (Niantic): $43.2m
13. Justice Mobile (Netease): $41.1m
14. Whiteout Survival (Century Games): $37.5m
15. Homescapes (Playrix): $33.9m
16. Monster Hunter Now (Niantic): $31.3m
17. Clash of Clans (Supercell): $28.2m
18. Fishdom (Playrix): $27.7m
19. Township (Playrix): $26.4m
20. Romance of the Three Kingdoms (Lingxi Games): $26.2m
In the 10-20 bracket there are a whole bunch of steady performers, most notably from Playrix. All four of its hit games are in the top 20 with Gardenscapes at 11, Homescapes at 15, Fishdom at 18 and Township at 19. All four combined earned Playrix over $133m in October. Not bad at all.
Pokémon Go was down month-on-month by around $6m, but Niantic newbie Monster Hunter Now continues to perform well – albeit mostly in Japan – with $31.2m earned in October.
and Supercell’s Clash of Clans is back to earning closer to $30m a month after a blip in September that saw earnings dip to around $22m.
Outside the top 20 there’s another big spike for Konami’s very up-and-down Baseball Spirits, while Puzzle & Dragons takes a hit, dropping 22 places this month to post $17m in monthly earnings.
Japanese RPG Dot Hero Adventure is up 13 spots with $17m earned, and Peak’s Toon Blast also had a good October – it’s up to around $16m after several months of steady revenue decline.