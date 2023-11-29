Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix

Netflix has made another marquee signing: Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
The remastered trilogy of PS2 games is coming to the streaming service’s growing games catalogue on December 14. GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas have each been “updated for mobile”, says Netflix, and are available to pre-order on iOS now through the links.
The remastered trio came to PC and consoles in November 2021, but the mobile edition has been missing in action since then. The iOS and Android port was originally slated for release in the first half of 2022, but kept getting bumped back and was eventually listed as TBA in Take-Two’s most recent financials.
As we speculated at the time: “if this ever does resurface, we think it’ll be on Netflix.”
Some rumours had been swirling around a Netflix and Rockstar deal ever since a Wall Street Journal report referenced the two companies having had some discussions about bringing the franchise to Netflix.
The streaming giant now has over 80 games in its catalogue, and has been busy building its games operation in the last two years. As we reported recently, Netflix is offering salaries of up to $500k for senior folks joining the team making a multiformat, triple-A multiplayer live service game at its LA studio. It is also making social party games at another new LA-based studio it has spun up recently.
Recent game signings to Netflix include Hades, Braid and Football Manager Mobile, and Super Evil Megacorp is at work on a game set in the Rebel Moon universe, a transmedia project Netflix has described as a ‘big bet’ for the company.
We’re also waiting on news of Monument Valley 3 after Ustwo Games announced it would be bringing its catalogue and future titles to the service.