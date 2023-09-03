Jobs digest: Another PlayStation mobile exec departs plus big moves at Supercell, Homa, Small Giant and more

Here every Monday, we’ve got the biggest moves and promotions from across the mobile games business, all in one spot.
PlayStation Mobile / Savage Game Studios: The general manager of Savage’s Berlin office, Sophie Vo, has left PlayStation to work full-time on her Rise and Play media and consultancy business.
Vo is the third major departure from PlayStation Mobile in recent months after former VP and head of mobile Nicola Sebastiani and Savage Game Studios cofounder and MD Michail Katkoff. PlayStation acquired Savage Game Studios a year ago, and hired Vo as general manager of its Berlin office in October 2022.
She has over 15 years of experience working in senior roles at Gameloft, Wooga, Rovio, Voodoo and PlayStation, and will now be focused on building her leadership coaching business.
Supercell: Former VP of new games at Product Madness Maya Hofree has joined Supercell as Hay Day’s general manager. Hofree moves to Helsinki after two years as new games VP at Product Madness. She also previously served as director of product at Playtika, and as game director at Jelly Button.
Homa: The French publisher has appointed Henry Lowenfels as its new president and chief business officer. He is best known for his long stint as Scopely’s bizdev SVP, and prior to that was chief product officer at OneTeam Partners. Lowenfels is also a board member and advisor to Carry1st, Konvoy, Gamefam and Will Ventures.
Small Giant Games: The Empires and Puzzles maker has hired Rovio’s former CTO Petri Hyökyranta as its new chief information officer. Hyökyranta is a Rovio veteran who joined the Angry Birds maker in 2011.
Tactile Games: The Penny & Flo and Lily’s Garden maker has welcomed five new starters over the summer, with more to be announced.
They are Côme Delobelle (data analyst), ex-Carry1st artist Kerstin Edin (2D artist), former Kiloo Games animator Cagtay Kubilay Guraras (2D animator), ex head of growth at Lightfox Games Terra Clarke Olsen (head of growth) and former Peak product specialist Ali Mert Sengun (level designer).
Play Studios: The Tetris publisher and social casino game-maker has appointed Erez Lalezari as its new analytics and game economy team lead. Lalezari joins from Playtika, where he was most recently game economy team lead. He has also previously served as a data scientist at Whaleapp.
Hutch: The London studio has appointed Sam Most as junior performance marketing manager. He joins from Fanwave Digital, where he was creative copywriter.
BebopBee: Caglar Bozkurt is now product growth manager at Travel Crush maker BebopBee. He moves over from Istanbul-based LostCTRL, where he was game director.
Netflix: Hansol Junger has moved within the Netflix Games team to a new role as technical program manager for games experience engineering. She was previously senior program manager and has been at the streaming service for over six years. Prior to that she worked at Nexon, Gamevil and Netmarble.
Huawei: Rafal Kwiatkowski has stepped up to become communications director for the mobile giant’s European enterprise group. Kwiatkowski was previously head of marketing and comms at Huawei Europe.