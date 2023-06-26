Jobs weekly: reshuffle at EA plus moves at Xsolla, Supercell, Huuuge Games and more

Every week, mobilegamer.biz brings you the latest on who’s moving where. But first, a word from sponsor Games Jobs Direct:
Looking for a new challenge? Search thousands of exciting jobs at some of the world’s most renowned studios and find your new role with Games Jobs Direct.
EA: The publishing giant announced it was splitting its business into two last week, meaning multiple changes at the top.
Most importantly for mobile folks, Jeff Karp remains in charge of mobile. EA said he will now be working with EA’s franchise leaders to replicate the success of FIFA Mobile with EA’s other big brands.
Elsewhere, Laura Miele has been appointed president of EA Entertainment, technology and central development. She was previously COO. Respawn boss Vince Zampella is now head of the teams responsible for Apex Legends, EA’s Star Wars games and Battlefield.
Samantha Ryan remains in charge of “lifestyle franchises and blockbuster single-player” games. Stuart Canfield has been appointed EA’s new EVP and chief financial officer, replacing the departing Chris Suh.
Cam Weber is now EA Sports president, and David Tinson is now EVP and chief experiences officer. As part of the shuffle former chief experience officer Chris Bruzzo has retired, and chief strategy officer Mihir Vaidya will now report directly to CEO Andrew Wilson.
Xsolla: CEO of Xsolla Labs Constantin Andry announced he is moving on from the firm after over seven years at the company. He has previously served as head of Xsolla’s publishing business and product strategy VP. Before his time at Xsolla he was CMO at Russian mobile game firm Destiny Games.
Supercell: The Clash of Clans maker has appointed Rovio’s Yasin Hatiboğlu as data analyst. He moves from the Angry Birds maker where he was senior product manager. He was previously senior data analyst and scientist at Seriously, where he worked for almost five years.
Huuuge Games: The social casino specialist has appointed Myriam Bedioui as influencer marketing manager. She joins from influencer marketing agency Wehype, where she was strategic partnership coordinator. Bedioui also previously worked at Matchmade and Slush.
PlayStation: Former Sensor Tower consultant Dennis Yeh is now at PlayStation serving as MBA corporate strategy intern.
Kwalee: The crossplatform publisher has appointed Adrian Garton as its new HR VP. Garton has been working in HR for 25 years at a variety of different companies.
Google: Akan Acar has been promoted to senior apps specialist at Google, stepping up a notch after just under two years at the tech giant. He’s previously worked in digital marketing and as a content creator.
8-Bit Bandits: Johanna Jennekvist has been promoted to senior developer at the Wildlife-backed start-up. She started working as game developer at 8-Bit Bandits in May 2022, having moved over from King, where she served as game developer in the Candy Crush maker’s Stockholm office.
Games Workshop: The fantasy firm has promoted Owen Rees to the position of group head of licensing. Rees has been at the company for a whopping 24 years, and started out working in the firm’s retail stores before editing its magazine White Dwarf and later moving into game licensing.
Room 8 Group: Ivan De Vasconcelos has joined the external gamedev services firm as senior business development director. De Vasconcelos has previously worked in similar roles at ECI Games and Keywords.