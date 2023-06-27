Ridiculous Fishing returns next month on Apple Arcade

Cult indie game Ridiculous Fishing is returning on Apple Arcade next month.
Apple announced today that it is “an all-new 3D Ridiculous Fishing game”, developed by the original team.
It has remastered visuals, a new competitive mode with daily, weekly and monthly challenges, leaderboards and an expanded ‘new game plus’ mode for hardcore players.
Fellow indie favourites Slay The Spire and Stardew Valley are also being added to the service next month, both premium games moving mostly untouched into the Apple Arcade catalogue.
Slay The Spire is a critically-adored roguelike deck-builder, and Stardew Valley is an indie spin on Animal Crossing, a game that’s been a huge hit for indie dev Concerned Ape on PC and console.
Two kids titles are also being added to the service in July. Catalogue game Lego Duplo World is being added to the Arcade line-up, and completing the month’s offerings is new original game Hello Kitty Island Adventure. It’s an Animal Crossing-type adventure developed by Sunblink, developer of fellow Apple Arcade game Heroish.
Apple also confirmed that existing Arcade games Mini Motorways, Mini Metro+, Jetpack Joyride 2 and Cut the Rope Remastered are getting significant new content updates in July.
What The Car?, Episode XOXO, Farmside, My Little Pony: Mane Merge; Cityscapes: Sim Builder; Wonderbox and SP!NG are also getting updates next month, it said.
In May Apple launched 20 Arcade games all at once, mostly reworked catalogue titles, as part of a renewed marketing push.