Marvel Snap maker Second Dinner lands $100m funding from Griffin Gaming Partners

Second Dinner has announced a $100m Series B investment round led by Griffin Gaming Partners.
Following the round, Second Dinner will continue to operate independently, with Griffin Gaming Partners and its original investor NetEase as minority investors. Second Dinner also said that the new investment will be spent on support for Marvel Snap and “a couple other things” the studio has in the works.
The studio added that Marvel Snap has over 22m downloads and has made over $200m in revenue since it launched in 2022.
The new funding follows some uncertainty around the studio after its publisher Nuverse reported to be under threat after parent company ByteDance pulled out of games entirely. Second Dinner did however move to calm fears for the studio at the time, saying that “regardless of any changes at Nuverse, Snap will continue to operate and flourish in the future!”
Second Dinner leadership Ben Brode, Hamilton Chu and Matt Wyble said as part of the announcement that the funding also gives the team “capital to jump on any great opportunities that might come our way” and also to “develop and commercialize new titles, incubate original IP, write better press releases, and ensure that Marvel Snap continues to grow globally.”
As we reported back in September, Second Dinner has already started work on its second game. It was hiring for a lead product manager for the new title with experience leading “mobile and free to play games” and in “turning games into great businesses with awesome liveops, monetisation design, analytics, testing, and progression systems”.
The job ad also said: “We are at the very beginning of our journey into a brand new game! The game is already real real real fun”. The successful candidate was the “the third or fourth” member of the new team working on the project, and appears to have been hired, as the job as is no longer live.