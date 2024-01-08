Apple Vision Pro: new ‘spatial games’ plus over 250 Apple Arcade titles incoming for US-only launch

Apple Vision Pro, the tech giant’s mixed reality headset, is launching on February 2 in the US only.
The new hardware will host over 250 Apple Arcade games and a handful of ‘new spatial games’ at launch. Those new ‘spacial games’ include Game Room, What the Golf? and Super Fruit Ninja, according to the announcement.
Pre-orders for the hardware open on Friday January 19, but customers can only order at US Apple stores and through the US online store.
In the announcement Apple promises “new gaming experiences” on the mixed reality device, and that “players can access games on the App Store, including more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade.”
The announcement continues: “Hit games like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and Sonic Dream Team can be played on a screen as large as they want with incredible audio and support for popular game controllers.”
“New spatial games, including Game Room, What the Golf?, and Super Fruit Ninja, take advantage of the powerful capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to transform the space around players, offering unique and engaging gameplay experiences.”
Apple Vision Pro launches in the US with “an all-new App Store” that “provides users with access to more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, as well as new experiences that take advantage of the unique capabilities of Vision Pro,” Apple said.
The device is controlled by the user’s eyes, hands and voice. “Since visionOS leverages existing developer frameworks, more than 1 million familiar apps across iOS and iPadOS are available on Apple Vision Pro and automatically work with the new input system,” said Apple.
The press release mostly focuses on the device’s uses as a productivity tool, namechecking productivity apps like Fantastical, Freeform, JigSpace, Microsoft’s Office apps and Slack. The device is also trumpeted as an immersive video platform, with “more than 150 3D titles” to be available within the Apple TV app. It also promises more immersive FaceTime calls.
The device starts at $3,499 with 256GB of storage, and will only be available from US Apple Stores and the US Apple Store online from February 2.