New games now: Clash Mini, FunPlus does DC, Pokémon Sleep, Bugsnax and the ‘new FIFA’

Clash Mini (Supercell)
Clash Mini is now live in the UK on iOS and Android, which has whipped up further speculation online about it going global imminently (above).
At the time of writing it’s number three in the UK iOS chart and number 12 on Google Play.
DC: Dark Legion (FunPlus)
FunPlus announced this new game through GameSpot earlier this week. It’s a new strategy game coming in 2024, a team battler with all the collectible DC heroes you’d expect. It is inspired by the Dark Nights: Metal comic series in which a supervillian version of Batman is the main antagonist. This new standalone game follows on from the Joker-themed crossover event in FunPlus’ flagship game State of Survival.
Pokémon Sleep (The Pokémon Company)
The Pokémon Company announced that this sleep tracker is coming to stores in “late July”.
This write-up on Eurogamer says Pokémon Go players can sync their data with the game if they buy a (£50!) peripheral, and that the game has both subscription and IAP options.
Bugsnax (Young Horses)
Unless we’re mistaken this game from the maker of Octodad was first revealed as part of a PS5 showcase. A PS5 game on mobile?! Not quite.
It was also released on PS4 and PC, so we assume this iOS only mobile edition is a version of that with bespoke touchscreen controls. It also has controller support and includes the DLC released for the console game.
FIFA World Cup AI League (Altered State Machine)
This arcadey kickabout is the first game we’re aware of that carries the FIFA name after its headline-grabbing split with EA.
It’s made by New Zealand-based crypto firm Altered State Machine, and ties into the Women’s World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand later this year.
Begging Life (Udo Games)
This rather bleak game is currently number 13 in the US Google Play chart, number seven in the UK iOS chart and 13th in the UK’s Google Play listings.
It’s a merge game in which you beg and ‘level up’ your character by improving their appearance and eventually buy and fix up a house. One of the tasks in the game is simply “Pick up a chick”, according to its on-store screens.
It’s made by Turkish developer Udo Games, and has been downloaded over 500k times to date according to Appmagic data.
New Netflix games
Netflix enlisted the help of series one winner Chloe Veitch to announce the new Too Hot To Handle game, which is coming on July 20.
Netflix also released high profile titles Sonic Prime Dash and Oxenfree 2 this week, with the latter picking up decent reviews – 7s from IGN and GameSpot and 4/5 from Eurogamer.
New Apple Arcade games
Ridiculous Fishing Ex is now live on Apple Arcade’s subscription service, a long-awaited return for a game that was once Apple’s game of the year. It follows on from the release of Slay The Spire last week – a strong couple of weeks in terms of credible indie titles.
Arena Breakout (Tencent)
Tencent’s extraction shooter is now live worldwide, and is climbing the charts quickly on iOS – at the time of writing it is number two in the US and number three in the UK. It hasn’t made the same splash on Google Play, though: it’s not even made the top 25 in the US or UK.