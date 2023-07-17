Jobs weekly: Tripledot takes on 16, 8 Ball Pool’s creators’ new start-up plus moves at Gram, Scopely, Konvoy and more

Every week, mobilegamer.biz brings you the latest on who’s moving where. But first, a word from sponsor Games Jobs Direct:
Tripledot: The UK-based studio recently announced a whopping 16 new starters across its international offices in London, Jakarta, Warsaw and Barcelona.
In London, Senior data scientist Alexandros Vamvakaris-Skrivanos joins from Product Madness and Aaron Reading has been appointed talent development director.
In Warsaw, Anastasia Yaremchuk joins as 2D graphic designer, Artsiom Hembitski is now backend QA engineer, Magdalena Szmygin joins from Naptime Games as 2D graphic designer, Michał Dąbrowski is now Unity software engineer, Viktoryia Liavitskaya joins as motion designer and Yegor Zhuk is now technical artist.
In Barcelona, Daniel Loaiza joins from Voodoo as marketing manager and Leide Mangueira joins from Thoughtworks as game development project manager.
In Jakarta, there are four new 2D artists on the team: Farah Hasna, Niko Vananda, Niszie Yenofitri and Shanly Febrilian. Salsabila Deandra is now customer support specialist and Shafira Nur is now customer service specialist.
Eyeball Games: The new studio from the creators of 8 Ball Pool has appointed former ex-Ludia and Jam City exec Raphael Monin as creative director.
The studio is based in Singapore and is founded by 8-Ball Pool creators Karsten Niemer and Thomas Elgaard, alongside company director Jonathan Ivarsson. It is currently working on Eyeball Pool, a blockchain-based “pool shooter” title that’s slated for early 2024.
Gram Games: Yahor Kleban is now senior game developer, joining Gram’s London office from Ubisoft, where he was senior technical developer. Meanwhile at the firm’s Istanbul office Elif Somel has been appointed senior people and culture manager.
Scopely: Gabriele Simonetti has stepped up at Scopely’s Barcelona office to become manager of product strategy. He joined Scopely from IGG in January 2022.
Konvoy: Danielle Tran has been promoted to senior associate at the early stage VC firm, having joined 2021. Prior to that Tran worked at McKinsey and Activision Blizzard.
Mobvista: Oolo’s former bizdev VP Marc Bearman is now senior director of partnerships at Mobvista. Bearman has also previously worked at Unity and Twitter.
Fishlabs: Former Next Games and Ubisoft narrative desginer Inari Bornholm has joined Fishlabs as senior systems designer.
CrazyGames: The browser game specialist has promoted Rafael Morgan to VP of marketing and partnerships after just over a year at the firm. He joined from Gamedev.biz Consulting and has previously spent seven years at AirConsole.
Raptor PR: The B2B PR agency has appointed Destiny Hollern as intern. She is currently finishing a Masters in PR at the University of Sunderland.