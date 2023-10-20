New games now: Mortal Kombat, Apex Legends Mobile returns (kind of), the ‘new Merge Dragons’ and more

Sound clever in meetings with this concise snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Here every Friday you’ll find big games gone global, fresh soft launches, the latest release dates and everything in between.
This week’s new games digest is sponsored by Playroom, a lightning-fast backend multiplayer toolkit for games. Build and scale games effortlessly, with zero server setup and no maintenance required.
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (NetherRealm/Warner)
This is a new character collecting RPG that features team-based battles. As we noted previously, there’s been very little publicity around it but it is now live worldwide on both iOS and Android.
High Energy Heroes / 高能英雄 (Tencent)
We only just noticed this one, but Tencent released this China-exclusive reworking on the now-closed Apex Legends Mobile on September 21. It appears to have re-skinned the characters and UI but left the rest pretty similar to the original. Appmagic estimates it has earned Tencent $1.9m from 3.8m downloads since launch a month ago.
Midas Merge (Wildlife/Never Forget)
This is the debut game from the studio cofounded by Merge Dragons and Sims veterans Ray Mazza and Michael Duke, Never Forget Games. It clearly takes a few cues from Merge Dragons, and is out worldwide on iOS and Android.
Star Stable (Star Stable Entertainment)
The popular, long-running horse-rearing game has finally made it to Android, having been on iOS and PC for a long time. As you can see above, it recently celebrated its 12th birthday, too.
Zeedz (Zeedz.io)
Developer Zeedz.io describes this game as a ‘play for purpose’ game in which players fight carbon emissions by collecting plant-inspired creatures. It is out now on iOS and Android, and is also notable for being funded through Germany’s version of Shark Tank (Or Dragon’s Den, if you’re in the UK).
Fun Run 4 (Dirtybit)
The fourth Fun Run game is out now worldwide on iOS and Android.
Art of Puzzles (Zimad)
This gentle puzzler has come to iOS after a spell as an Android only game. It’s out worldwide now.
Wrestle Jump 2 (Otto Ojala)
From the maker of similar slapstick game Soccer Physics, this sequel is completely free of ads and IAP and is out now on iOS and Android.
Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago (14 Hours Productions)
This mix of pet sim and idle game was announced last week as coming to iOS and Android alongside the PC edition, though there’s no release window just yet. There is, however, a demo on Steam.
Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage Global Version (Bandai Namco)
This Gundam app has over 3m downloads in Japan already, and this western edition has over 200k pre-orders, according to the mutiple press releases we’v been sent about this game. It is out not globally on iOS and Android.
South of the Circle (State of Play)
From the maker of Lumino City, Kami and Inks, this is the latest game to move out of Apple Arcade and into the regular App Store. No Android version to speak of yet, but it has also already been released on PC and console.