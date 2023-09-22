New games now: Warcraft Rumble gets set for launch plus fresh cuts from Wooga, Space Ape, Devsisters, Gameloft and more

Sound clever in meetings with this concise snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Warcraft Rumble (Blizzard)
Blizzard’s WoW-flavoured take on Clash Royale is now available to pre-order on iOS. The listing says it is “Expected 31 Dec 2023” but that’s likely a placeholder date. Warcraft Rumble has been available in pre-reg on Google Play for some time already.
Ghost Detective (Wooga)
Playtika-owned Wooga released a new hidden object game exclusively through Netflix this week. Ghost Detective is set in New Orleans and casts you as titular Detective Tessa Robinson, who is tasked with solving her own murder.
Country Star (Space Ape)
UK studio Space Ape continues to target what it feels are large but under-served markets with Country Star, out now worldwide on iOS and Android. It is, of course, a country music-themed spin-off of its hit game Beatstar, and follows quickly after another recent launch, Chrome Valley Customs.
CookieRun: Tower of Adventures (Devsisters)
The latest game in the CookieRun series is a multiplayer action adventure that looks a little like if Brawl Stars had a coop story mode. There’s no release date yet, but Devsisters did say that the game would be on show at South Korea’s huge G-Star expo in November, so expect more news then.
Disney Speedstorm (Gameloft)
Gameloft’s licensed kart racer opened up pre-orders on iOS this week. It has been available as a pre-reg game on Android for a while, and is actually live on PC and console right now and into its third season of content.
Mystery NASCAR game (Hutch)
A cryptic press release from UK racing studio Hutch confirmed it is working with NASCAR on a new licensed game earlier this week. That’s it in terms of details, besides the fact it’ll be “a new standalone title for mobile”.
Star Wars: Hunters (Zynga)
Still no release date on this one, but it has just received a new content update. In the last week it has added a new character, game mode and map, which suggest that it could be edging towards global launch. Star Wars: Hunters was first announced two years ago, and has been delayed a couple of times since.
Shapez Mobile (Playdigious)
Another indie deep cut from Playdigious here, a factory-puzzler with a crisp minimal look. It’s now in pre-order for iOS and Google Play ahead of its release on December 5.
Overbeast (Liquid City)
Here’s something a bit different: a new AR game that turns your surroundings into a strange virtual forest inhabited by huge translucent monsters.
It is made by London design agency Liquid City and will be release in the UK and Ireland only on September 23.
Kingdom Eighties (Raw Fury)
Raw Fury’s offbeat base-building series continues with this Stranger Things-inspired edition of the Kingdom formula. After a Steam launch earlier this year, TouchArcade spotted that it’s now open to pre-order on iOS and Android. The App Store listing points to an October 16 launch.
Dragonheir: Silent Gods (Nuverse)
The PR agency handling this one has gone into overdrive promoting on this one, a multiverse-themed RPG from developer SGRA Studio and Marvel Snap publisher Nuverse. It’s out now worldwide on iOS and Android. It had racked up 3m pre-registrations, according to the latest press release.
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (Level 5)
As reported by TouchArcade, this cult football-RPG was first announced in 2016(!) and has just resurfaced with a PS5 port added to its multiplatform launch, still slated for 2023.
Colossatron: Cosmic Crisis (Halfbrick)
This is a new shooter spin-off from Halfbrick’s previous snake-meets-match-3 hit Colossatron. It’s out now on the regular app stores and is also one of two new games added to its new Halfbrick+ subscription offering.
Jumper’s Quest (Halfbrick)
This challenging platformer from the minds behind Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride is also out now on the regular app stores and Halfbrick+, its new subscription service.