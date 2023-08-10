New games now: Warcraft Rumble plus new cuts from Gameloft, Tilting Point, Rollic, Zynga, My Games and more

Sound clever in meetings with this concise snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Here every Friday you’ll find big games gone global, fresh soft launches, the latest release dates and everything in between.
This column is sponsored by AppsFlyer for games, your guide in taking your game to the next level.
Discover the untapped potential of your game, seize new opportunities, and propel your gaming brand to unprecedented heights – explore AppsFlyer for games today.
Warcraft Rumble (Blizzard)
We said last week there could be movement on this one soon, and sure enough, there was: Blizzard released its Clash Royale-alike in the Philippines this week, under its new name Warcraft Rumble.
Pre-reg is open on Android now and according to this tweet soft launch will open up in Canada, Australia, Sweden, Finland and Denmark soon.
Dungeon Hunter 6 (Gameloft/GOAT Games)
We were only just made aware of this one, which will be showcased to press at Gamescom. It’s in pre-order now on both iOS and Android, and is coming by the end of the year.
Guangzhou, China-based firm Goat Games is now taking over development and publishing duties on this one, suggesting maybe Gameloft has lost interest in the franchise since it shifted into making cross-platform ’double-A’ games.
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Tilting Point)
Tilting Point announced that a new multiplayer strategy game based on the Nickelodeon property is coming in 2024.
It is being made by Astrokings maker An Games, a Korean developer acquired by Tilting Point in February 2022.
Power Slap (Rollic)
Something a little different from Zynga-owned hypercasual firm Rollic: a one-on-one slapping game.
It is an officially licensed product made in conjunction with UFC owner Dana White’s side hustle Power Slap. It’s out worldwide for iOS and Android.
Top Troops! Adventure RPG (Zynga/Socialpoint)
This was namechecked in Zynga’s financial results as one to watch, a PvP merge game from Socialpoint.
It’s in soft launch now in some interesting territories, according to SensorTower: the US, Philippines, Australia, Canada, UK, Spain, Hong Kong, India and Singapore.
Little Big Robots (My Games)
This 4v4, battle royale arena shooter is set in My Games’ War Robots universe and is out now on iOS and Android.
Ultimate Draft Soccer (First Touch Games)
Score Hero meets Ultimate Team in this brand new game from UK studio First Touch Games. At the time of writing it’s number 2 in the UK iOS charts.
It’s fully FIFPRO licensed, so it’s got all the real-world players you’d want, and its launching with a London-themed live op just as the new Premier League season kicks off.
Ready Set Golf (PikPok)
This fun spin on multiplayer golf is going mobile having once been on Snapchat. It has just gone into soft launch in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on iOS and Android.
Mobile Suit Gundam UC Engage (Bandai Namco)
Pre-reg is open now for this 6v6 auto-battler. It has already been downloaded 2.5m times in its native Japan, according to Bandai Namco, but there’s no word of firm rest-of-world release just yet.
Lyric Run (Flykite Games)
This is an indie game made by students at Uppsala University in Sweden, a rhythm-runner that’s out now on Android with an iOS version coming soon.