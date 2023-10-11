Supercell’s new monster hunting game Mo Co enters beta this month

Supercell has released a brief glimpse of its next game, Mo Co (stylised mo.co).
Described by the Finnish firm as a “leap into the unknown”, Mo Co appears to be a monster hunting dungeon crawler. The game’s site mentions “epic loot from dangerous bosses”, “fresh gear to look good while you hunt” and “unlimited travel to beautiful parallel worlds”.
Android players in the US can sign up to the beta and potentially start playing in “late October”. Here’s the teaser trailer:
The new game unveiling comes just after Supercell announced that Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are coming to PC through Google Play Games.
Supercell has not released a new game worldwide since it launched Brawl Stars in December 2018.
Clash Mini has been in soft launch since November 2021 and Clash Heroes is in early development, but has not reached beta yet. Supercell cancelled soft launch game Clash Quest last year, closing its servers in September 2022, and also revealed and quickly cancelled battler Flood Rush earlier this year.
Supercell boss Ilkka Paananen said earlier this year that of the games currently in development, Squad Busters is furthest along. That game has also been through rounds of beta testing.
