Up to 55 staff laid off at Jurassic World Alive maker Ludia

Ludia has confirmed to mobilegamer.biz that it is laying off staff as part of a restructure.
A company spokesperson would not confirm how many workers are affected, but our sources suggest up to 55 staff, mostly in game production, will be leaving the company.
The layoffs include several members of Ludia’s senior management and some other veterans at the firm, which is based in Montréal, Canada.
News of job cuts at Ludia first emerged through multiple LinkedIn posts on Wednesday, with staff working in design, programming, art, economy, live ops and project management posting about the elimination of their roles. A Ludia spokesperson sent us this statement:
“We are committed to maintaining a strong and sustainable business and are restructuring some of our teams in Montreal to optimize the performance of our titles. We understand that restructures within the organization have an impact on our valued employees. We are committed to treating all affected individuals with respect, appreciation, and support for their service including severance packages, extended benefits where applicable, and career assistance to help them navigate their transition.”
We’ve followed up on the above statement to clarify the number of staff affected.
Ludia is best known for Jurassic World Alive, a Pokémon Go-like location game, and is owned by US firm Jam City, maker of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.
A look at the Appmagic data on Ludia’s biggest game, Jurassic World Alive, tells us that it has been pulling in $1.7-1.8m per month in IAP since February, a slight decline on the $2.1-2.3m Ludia was earning from the game in the second half of 2022.
Jurassic World: The Game, released back in 2015, still pulls in around $1.2m per month in IAPs. Dragons: Rise of Berk is also a solid performer, averaging around $500k in IAP per month. Both titles are pretty consistent earners for Ludia.
Ludia’s recent dating game Lovelink has declined badly in the last year. Having regularly pulled in around $300k in IAP per month during 2022, it earned just $25k in IAP last month (though it may have pivoted to in-game ads for monetisation.) Catalogue title Dragons: Titan Uprising still earns around $40k per month.
Ludia owner Jam City laid off between 150-200 staff last summer as part of a previous restructuring effort.