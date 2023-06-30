New games now: Chrome Valley Customs, Harry Potter, Sonic, Apple Arcade, Netflix and more

Sound clever in meetings with this snapshot of the new games you need to know about.
Here every Friday you’ll find big games gone global, new game announcements, fresh soft launches and everything in between.
Chrome Valley Customs (Space Ape)
Space Ape’s new global launch dropped this week, the London studio’s “Sixth globally launched game in 11 years,” said cofounder Simon Hade on LinkedIn this week. “The other five have been played by over 150m people and grossed over $400m but I couldn’t be more proud and excited for this one.”
There’s more on the thinking behind this launch in this recent interview.
Harry Potter: Magic Awakened (Warner Bros.)
Warner Bros. and Netease’s card-battling RPG Harry Potter: Magic Awakened just launched worldwide.
As we reported earlier this week, it was released in China only in September 2021, and has been a hit, earning Warner and Netease over $263m in IAP revenue from 10.6m downloads to date, according to Appmagic data.
Sonic Prime Dash (Sega Hardlight)
Announced as part of Sega’s Sonic Central livestream, Sonic Prime Dash will be arriving on Netflix at the same time as the new Sonic Prime TV series on July 13.
Tarisland (Tencent)
A new closed beta phase began for Tencent’s crossplatform MMO this week. It’s live in beta on Android in Brazil, Canada, the Philippines and the UK. Full global launch is slated for the end of the year.
Apple Arcade’s July line-up
A strong line-up on Apple Arcade in July starts with the arrival of Slay the Spire and Lego Duplo World on July 7. Then there’s the return of cult classic Ridiculous Fishing on July 14, Stardew Valley on July 21 and new original game Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which arrives on July 28.
Takt op. Symphony (Dena)
This thirsty RPG is based on the hit anime and was released worldwide this week. It overcame the fact its title looks like a typo to hit number four in the iOS games charts on release day, thanks to over 2m pre-registrations.
Dysplaced (10tons)
As spotted last week on Touch Arcade, 10tons is to release this survival-crafting game on mobile, PC and console, with PC first through early access sometime in 2024.
Storyteller (Daniel Benmergui)
This was confirmed as coming to Netflix on September 26 during yesterday’s Annapurna Interactive showcase. It’s a playful puzzler where you create stories from a set of characters and themes.