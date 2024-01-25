Apple plans to review and take fees from sideloaded apps too, says WSJ

By law, Apple must allow sideloading on its devices in the EU from March – but the tech giant isn’t planning to make it easy, it seems.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple plans to collect fees from developers offering sideloadable apps, and will have the ability to review every app downloaded outside of its own App Store.
Apple and Google have until March 6 to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which is designed to loosen big tech’s grip on app stores by forcing them to allow sideloading and alternative payments. Google already allows most of this on Android, so is less affected, but Apple – famously – maintains complete control over its ecosystem (and a large chunk of the money made within it).
Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ says Apple will comply with the new EU laws, but “will give itself the ability to review each app downloaded outside of its App Store.” Apple also plans to “collect fees from developers that offer downloads outside of the App Store”.
The report adds that Meta is testing ways to download apps and games directly from Facebook ads, and that Apple could be liable for fines and investigations if the EU finds it is not complying with the new laws.
Spotify, a long-time opponent of Apple’s App Store policies, very publicly announced its post-DMA plans yesterday, saying: “For years, even in our own app, Apple had these rules where we couldn’t tell you about offers, how much something costs, or even where or how to buy it…the DMA means that we’ll finally be able to share details about deals, promotions, and better-value payment options in the EU.”
“What’s more? All of this can now come without the burden of a mandatory ~30% tax imposed by Apple, which is prohibited under the DMA.”
So how much of a fee could Apple take from sideloaded apps? We only need to look at what happened last week for an idea.
After a US court ruling that forced Apple to open up alternative payment systems for US customers, Apple hit back with policies designed to make that process as difficult as possible for developers and users. Most notably, it will also take a 27% commission on all IAPs made outside of its own payments infrastructure, negating any benefit for developer or user.
Apple has also previously rolled out similar measures in the Netherlands and South Korea in response to local laws.
The WSJ article on Apple’s sideloading plans inspired plenty of reaction among the commentariat – and of course, Apple BFF Tim Sweeney has been part of it all.
The Epic boss retweeted comments from tech journalist Peter Kafka, who said on X: “Apple is the sullen teen and regulators and courts are the parents telling it to clean its room and then when they check back later in the day Apple says it’s done cleaning the room but it’s really just moved one sock off the floor.”
Sweeney also re-posted some commentary from Hey co-owner David Heinemeier Hansson, who said: “This will be the defining test for [EU lawmaker] @vestager and the rest of the EU.”
“So far Apple has successfully skirted every single legislative effort around the world. Is the EU going to let them get away with it here too? Let’s hope not.”